DECATUR – McMinn Central was determined not to let another game slip away late, especially not on its fiercest rival’s home court.
Ethan Meadows had just drained a turnaround fadeaway jumper from the baseline to put Meigs County ahead 69-68 with 40 seconds left. But as he did much of the fourth quarter and the game, Gabe Masingale had the answer for the Chargers, muscling aside the Tigers’ Payton Armour in the paint for a go-ahead basket on the other end.
“We’re just resilient. We played our butts off the entire game,” said Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis. “Meigs made about four runs. We get up nine, they come back. We get up 10, they come back. We get up seven, they come back. They can score in bunches, and we knew that coming in, and we just had to keep our head, keep our cool. And we did that, and we didn’t get rattled at the end like we have been, and the defense stepped up in that last 13 seconds and just take care of business.”
Meigs got a good look at a winning basket after a timeout with 13.9 seconds remaining, but Ty Kraskouskas’ shot drew iron and landed in Masingale’s arms, and Central walked away a 71-70 victor Tuesday at Meigs County High School.
““All you want in a game like this is an opportunity to win it, and we did,” said Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson. “And we got a shot off, it almost went in. I felt like we got fouled, but we had three officials out there who didn’t call it, so I guess in their eyes we didn’t.”
With the win, the Chargers (7-11, 2-3 District 3-2A) got right back into the thick of the district race after a 1-3 start to district play.
“We go to Tellico on Friday and to Kingston on Tuesday, and I like our chances every time we go out into the league if we’re playing like that,” Curtis said. “And we can play like that every night. We’ve just got to decide we’re going to, and when we do, we could be dangerous. But we’ve got to keep putting it together.”
The Tigers (8-10, 3-2) are still in second place in District 3-2A but their hold on that spot is not as secure after their defeat.
“We knew Central was a good basketball team. We knew they were better than their record,” Perkinson said. “And we also knew that, hey, I told my guys, Central beat McMinn County, and we’re just like McMinn County to Central. We respect each other, but at the same time, we are rivals, and they’re not going to fold their tent. They are going to bring their A-game to us when they play us, and we’ve got to understand that and take care of business. But we’ve got to put that one behind us because now the Loudon game (Friday) really becomes important.”
Central led 16-11 after one quarter, and Jacob Ferguson and Will Cooper combined to swell the Chargers’ advantage to 27-17 to begin the second quarter. But with the Tigers trailing 32-22, 3-pointers from Armour and Kraskouskas and a two from Meadows closed their deficit to 34-30 at halftime.
McCain Baker drained back-to-back threes early in the third quarter, getting fouled on the latter and completing a four-point play to swell central’s lead back to 42-34. But Armour and Meadows kept the Tigers on pace, and Levi Caldwell’s layup put Meigs ahead for the first time since the first quarter at 43-42.
Masingale, who finished with a game-high 27 points, scored the last six points of the third quarter as Central nudged back in front, but a Dez Smith three drew the Tigers within 52-50 heading into the fourth.
“There’s plays throughout the whole game that killed us. But they had an opportunity right there early in the game to put us away and couldn’t do it,” Perkinson said. “And we battled back and battled back, and we’ve done that all year. And these kids, right now, 3-2A basketball on the men’s side is going to be like that game right there every night. So whichever team is mentally tough down the stretch will be the team that has the best opportunity to win, because the little mental mistakes you make in a situation game like that makes the difference. And we’ve got to do just a little bit better job of that. We’re getting a little better at it, we’re not making quite as many mistakes, and I’m pleased with that.”
Two Meadows free throws tied the game 52-52 to begin the final period, but Masingale, Cooper, Raymond McCarty and Ferguson combined for a 9-1 run that left the Chargers up 61-53.
But the Tigers had another run left, starting with a Meadows fadeaway and continuing with two Kraskouskas treys. Armour, who led the Tigers with 25 points, maneuvered in the post for a basket and-one with 1:37 left to put Meigs back ahead 68-67, but Masingale answered on the other end with two free throws with 1:17 left to put the Chargers back in front.
Meadows, who finished with 21 points for Meigs, and Masingale traded baskets in the last minute, but the Tigers could not get their last to fall.
“Gabe Masingale stepped up. McCain Baker’s defense,” Curtis said. “The whole team, I thought they played really well. We’ve been on the edge of winning these things, and guys just not all-in on their roles, and tonight they played their roles the way they needed to, and that’s why we won.”
That is a frightening thought for the rest of the district, as the Chargerettes (12-5, 5-0) seized control of the battle of previously undefeated district records with a 17-1 run to end the first quarter. Central led 20-7 after one and swelled its lead to 39-19 at halftime.
But Meigs (12-7, 4-1) did get as close as 15 points in the third quarter and never let Central get ahead by more than 22 points in the second half.
“At times our press and half court defense and everything we did was good,” Morgan said. “And then at other times we kind of got mentally lazy and didn’t focus, and that last quarter we didn’t focus as well. We didn’t come out of halftime focused. And I keep trying to tell them, ‘Don’t look at the clock. let’s just make sure that what we’re doing is we’re playing within ourselves. We’re not playing against Meigs County. We’re playing against ourselves and against our own standard.’
“So we’ve got to do those things, and at times we did, and at times we looked at the clock. And late in the game they’re beating us down the floor, and it’s not because we were tired. We just kind of thought, ‘OK, they’re going to quit. They’re way down, they’re going to quit.’ And we tried to tell them they’re not going to. Any win is a good win, especially in the district, especially on the road and especially at Meigs County, but we’re going to play teams on down the road that we’re going to have to play 32 minutes, and I don’t feel like we did tonight. We played hard, but we didn’t play hard mentally.”
In the end, 20 first-half turnovers, much of them against the Chargerettes’ full-court pressure, were too much for the Lady Tigers to overcome.
“It’s not rocket science, you can’t turn the ball over that much and expect to give yourself a chance,” said Meigs assistant coach Bryson Baker, who headed the team for the third straight game. “I thought, and you talk about that stretch was just horrendous, with all those turnovers midway through the first and on into the second. I thought once we were able to settle down a little bit, and we were getting really clogged right when we made that first entry pass.
“And we told them at halftime that’s what they want us to do. They want that thing to be clogged so it’s easier to jump us. And once we were able to figure our spacing out and get the ball up the floor a little bit and settle down a little bit, too, we did a decent job. They were still pressing in the third quarter and I thought we handled it much better than we did in the first half.”
Moly Masingale led all scorers with 23 for Central. Karina Bystry scored eight of her 11 points in the second quarter, and Reagan Baker scored nine points in the second half on the way to 11 herself.
Talley Lawson scored 12 points after halftime to finish with 16 for the Lady Tigers. Julia Howard and Lainey Fitzgerald finished with eight points each, the former despite three first-half fouls.
“As always, I’m real proud of their effort in the second half,” Baker said. “We’re asking Julia Howard to stay in the game with three fouls and she’s guarding their best player. And she did a good job. When you play good teams like that, you’ve got to be able to score the basketball with them, keep pace with them scoring, and we just weren’t able to do that down the stretch.”
Both schools continue in district play Friday on the road, with Central heading to Tellico Plains and Meigs visiting Loudon. Both girls’ games start at 6 p.m. and both boys’ games at roughly 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.