MADISONVILLE – Perfection didn't come easily for Meigs County.
Sequoyah tested the Lady Tigers more than most opponents have this fall. Meigs trailed at some point in each of the first three sets Monday at Sequoyah High School, all of which went past 25 points.
But the Lady Tigers ended Monday evening as they have 14 other times this season – as winners, outlasting the Lady Chiefs in four sets, 27-25, 28-26, 25-27, 25-18, at Sequoyah High School.
Meigs wrapped up an undefeated regular season at 15-0 in the volleyball program's third year of existence and built momentum heading into the postseason, which begins with the District 4-A tournament on Wednesday.
“That's why we scheduled them (Sequoyah) the way we did,” said Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford. “We like to start with them and finish with them. They always give us a good match. That's exactly what we needed going into district tournament. That's exactly what we needed to finish 2020's crazy season. I'm proud of these girls. They came from behind several times, they stuck together. If one was off, somebody else picked up the pace. So hats off to them, it's all about them.”
Sequoyah jumped ahead 14-6 in the first set, but two kills each from Olivia Miller and Ella Crowder and aces from Ansley Wade and Annie Melhorn fueled a 14-2 run that rallied the Lady Tigers ahead 20-18. From there, it was a battle to the endof the opening set with four ties and lead changes, but two Wade kills and a Sequoyah hit to the net gave Meigs the points it needed to take the 1-0 set lead.
Neither team led by more than four points in the second set. Sequoyah held a 22-18 advantage, but two Sara Swafford aces helped Meigs pull even at 24-24. The Lady Chiefs threatened to even up the set count with a kill on the next point, inching ahead 25-24, but the Lady Tigers battled to again even the score.
With the score again even at 26-26, Jacelyn Stone delivered a well-placed ball into an open spot on Sequoyah's side of the court for a kill, and then Ella Scott finished off the next point with a spike to put Meigs up in sets 2-0.
The Lady Tigers jumped ahead 6-1 in the third set on kills from Miller, Anna Crowder and Ella Crowder, but this time it was the Lady Chiefs' turn to rally to tie it up 9-9. The rest of the third set had neither team leading by more than two points, and Sequoyah forced a fourth set with a 27-25 third-set win.
But Meigs regrouped, and kills from Miller and Wade helped the Lady Tigers jump ahead 5-0. This time, Meigs made sure Sequoyah couldn't recover, leading 23-13 at one point. The Lady Chiefs scored five straight points to get within 23-18, but Meigs finished the match with the last two points after, the last a Melhorn ace.
“The girls that are on the court, most of them have been starting for at least two years, so they have the experience,” Swafford said. “The senior leadership pulled together, and they picked each other up and didn't self-destruct. They did their thing and stuck to their routine and their gameplan, and they came out winners and undefeated for the season.”
Meigs tallied 23 kills as a team to Sequoyah's 14. Miller led the Lady Tigers in kills with seven, with Ella Crowder and Wade tallying four kills each, Ella Scott three, Swafford and Stone two and Anna Crowder one.
Both teams served up 11 aces each. Wade led Meigs in aces with four, and Ella Crowder landing three aces and Melhorn and Swafford two each.
The District 4-A tournament begins Wednesday, with the whole tournament hosted at Meigs County High School. The Lady Tigers will play in the semifinal match at 6:30 p.m., awaiting the winner of the play-in game between Polk County and Tyner, which starts at 5 p.m.
If Meigs wins Wednesday, it advances to the district championship match Thursday. Copper Basin and Tellico Plains play 5 p.m. Thursday in the other semifinal, and the championship match starts at 6:30.
