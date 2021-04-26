WEST POINT, Georgia – No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan shook off Thursday's series-opening loss at Point University with a dominant doubleheader sweep Friday, winning 19-1 and 10-2 to take the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) series.
The Bulldogs (43-4, 23-4 AAC) hit nine home runs through Friday's twin bill, including a Zach Hogueisson grand slam in the seventh inning of the first game. Dan Fry led in homers Friday with three, Alex Flock went yard twice and Carson Ford, Gary Mattis Jr. and Shamoy Christopher also smacked a jack each.
Kobe Foster (11 Ks) and Irving Martin (5 Ks) got the wins on the mound.
TWU leads the conference standings by 7.5 games with one AAC series left in the regular season. The Bulldogs begin a five-game home stretch to close the regular season 3 p.m. Tuesday against the University of Pikeville. The stretch continues 3 p.m. Wednesday against Campbellsville University, then concludes with the AAC series against Kentucky Christian, which begins with one game 3 p.m. Friday and continues with a doubleheader starting 1 p.m. Saturday.
