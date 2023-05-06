Meigs County's Kennedy Majors hit a solo home run in the sixth inning that proved the difference in the Lady Tigers' 1-0 win over Tellico Plains in the District 3-2A tournament game Friday at Karen Jennings Combs Field.
DECATUR – The Meigs County Lady Tiger softball team survived and advanced past the Tellico Plains Lady Bears 1-0 Friday in the District 3-2A semifinals.
Senior shortstop Kennedy Majors' solo home run was the difference in the pitchers' duel. Majors had all three of the team's hits and Lainey Fitzgerald tossed a complete game shutout, striking out 11. The duo's contributions were just enough for the Lady Tigers to advance to the winner's bracket final Monday at Kingston.
"We finally got a big hit, it gave us the lead. The game was a nail biter," Lady Tigers head coach Jeff Davis said. "Majors went three for three and she made several good plays at shortstop. She's our only senior, a leader, and she led us Friday."
The Lady Bears had bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh inning, looking to steal a road victory. First baseman Kylee Hitson got the key force out at home to keep the tying run from scoring and Fitzgerald got the final out with her 11th strikeout of the game, sealing the victory.
"Our pitcher had a no-hitter through seven innings," Davis said. "It's tournament softball and Tellico played us hard. We were mentally strong. We made several plays on defense to keep us in it.
"It was an exciting game. We finally got a big hit and scored a run, and our defense made the plays in the seventh to keep us ahead."
The win advanced the Lady Tigers to the winners' bracket final 6 p.m. Monday at Kingston. Kingston is 2-0 versus the Lady Tigers this year and has outscored them 7-2 in those games. The winner advances on to the District 3-2A championship and clinches a berth in the Region 2-2A tournament.
"Our bats have been pretty cold both times we've played Kingston," Davis said. "I think their pitcher has something to do with it – the Kingston pitcher. We just have to prove we can hit and beat them, but so far we haven't."
