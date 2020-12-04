The McMinn County High School bowling team split a pair of matches against Boyd-Buchannan on Thursday.
The Cherokees won 19-8. The top scorers were Carson Gary with a 266 and a 215 (2 wins), Levi Saffles with 205 and 189 (2 wins), Chris Jones 181 (3 wins) and Tabius Doros with a 176 (1 win).
Carson Gary had the high series with a 665.
The Lady Cherokees lost 22-5. Hayli Howe rolled a 139, Janae Teague had a 129 and 117 and Lexi Vincent finished with a 117. Teague and Vincent each had two wins and Howe had one win.
The Cherokees (6-4) and Lady Cherokees (2-9) will bowl again next Tuesday versus Bradley County at Leisuretime Lanes in Cleveland. First roll is set for 3:30 p.m.
