LEWISTON, Idaho — It took a longer way than it would’ve liked, but Tennessee Wesleyan is one of the last four baseball teams standing in Idaho.
Thrown into the losers’ bracket after their opener, the Bulldogs responded by winning two elimination games to advance to the semifinals of the Avista NAIA World Series. TWU outlasted Bellevue (Nebraska) 3-2 on Monday, then smashed Webber International (Florida) 9-1 on Tuesday.
Braxton Turner’s RBI single put the Bulldogs (56-7) ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning. Carson Ford’s sacrifice fly produced the game’s next run in Wesleyan’s favor in the seventh, and Turner struck again with a solo home run in the top of the eight to give TWU a 3-0 lead.
Turner’s homer proved critical with Bellevue hitting a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning to get within 3-2. Liam Doolan got the save pitching the ninth inning, sending Bellevue off in order with two strikeouts and a ground out.
Robert Gonzalez went 7 1/3 innings in his start for the win over Bellevue, recording six strikeouts against four hits, one walk and two earned runs. TWU out-hit Bellevue 11-4.
The Bulldogs seized control of Tuesday’s game against Webber with two runs each in the second and third innings. Webber plated its lone run in the sixth to get within 4-1, but TWU put the game away with four more runs in the eighth inning and another in the ninth.
TWU out-hit Webber 11-8. Livan Reinoso hit 3-5 with a solo home run, and Turner led with three RBIs while batting 2-5. Ford also homered against Webber. Michael Taylor pitched four scoreless innings, while Kyle Bloor got the win.
The Bulldogs played their semifinal Wednesday, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. Their opponent Wednesday was still to be determined by the tournament committee as of deadline Tuesday night.
If TWU won Wednesday, it advanced to the championship round, which begins 9:30 p.m. EDT Thursday. A loss Wednesday would have ended the Bulldogs’ season.
