Just by taking the mat in the Region 3-AA dual meet, McMinn County wrestling made history.
The Cherokees competed in region duals for the first time in 30 years Thursday at McMinn County High School, having gotten there by finishing in the top two of District 5-AA regular-season duals action.
This achievement came despite a team that started this season with only one senior, compared to four juniors, four sophomores and 10 freshmen. McMinn had qualified for the region dual meet with its regular-season finale win over Rhea County last week.
“We’re super-proud of them,” said Cherokees head coach Matt Rabine. “We’ve got a young team, a very young team, and they’ve every single day, they’ve gone out with a ton of heart and they work hard. The fact that we are here, that’s a testament to their work ethic, and I’m super-proud of them on that one.”
The Tribe, however, was matched up against Cleveland, the defending Class AA state champions in both dual and traditional formats. McMinn already fell behind on points with forfeits and was one-and-done with a 71-11 semifinals loss.
“We had four forfeits right off the bat because of weight classes,” Rabine said. “They just went out there and wrestled as hard as they can. I’m looking forward to working in the offseason. I think these young guys, by the time they are upperclassmen, they’re going to be fantastic wrestlers and a team to contend.”
Brad Simmons gave McMinn its lone match win in the 220-pound weight class, scoring a first-round pin on his opponent. Isaiah Ison, a freshman, also netted the Cherokees points by forfeit.
“We love having him, and we enjoy his leadership, and he’s been fantastic,” Rabine said of Simmons.
Simmons, a junior who transferred in this season from Murphy, North Carolina, focused more on his want to win than on the history involved in getting that win in McMinn’s first region dual appearance in three decades.
“To me it’s not that big a deal because this is my first year at McMinn, but it still feels pretty good to know that I got the first win at this mini-tournament-type thing they’ve got going on in 30 years,” Simmons said.
Nick Vincent, also a junior, nearly broke through for a win as well, battling his opponent to sudden-death overtime in the 170-pound match, but then losing the 7-5 decision on a takedown.
“Nick Vincent wrestled his heart out,” Rabine said. “They’ve all wrestled very, very well, and we’re very appreciative of that.”
Cleveland moved on to the dual championship round, where it eked a 31-30 win over archrival Bradley Central on the last match. Bradley had beaten Walker Valley in the other semifinal.
McMinn wrestling now looks forward to the traditional Region 3-AA meet, which takes place Feb. 11 at Bradley Central High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.