Hansford scores first goal at Liberty From staff reports Aug 11, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Virginia – Former McMinn County soccer standout Allison Hansford scored her first collegiate goal for Liberty University on Wednesday in a 2-0 exhibition win over East Carolina.The Lady Flames play one more exhibition Saturday at Gardner-Webb, then begin their regular season Aug. 18 at Appalachian State.
