Molly Masingale rang in 2023 with an announcement of her college destination.
The McMinn Central junior basketball standout announced her non-binding verbal commitment to Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on her Twitter account Saturday on New Year’s Eve.
Wofford, which competes in the Southern Conference, was Masingale’s first NCAA Division I offer, and that fact meant a lot to the Chargerette standout, who was a Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State honoree last season and has led Central in scoring and rebounding the last two seasons.
“So keeping that in mind, they believed in me first,” said Masingale in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “They saw my ability and stuff, so that meant a lot to me.”
Samford, her second Division I offer, and Division II Carson-Newman were Masingale’s other finalists, and she considered it “a hard choice to make.”
“Throughout my recruitment, the relationships between the coaches were very strong,” Masingale said. “I grew very close with all of them. But I know just that gut feeling in my stomach that Wofford was the right place to me.”
Masingale felt more and more confident that Wofford was the right destination for her after repeated visits there during her recruitment.
“I know a lot of people think it’s early, but I’ve been down there multiple times,” Masingale said. “And every time I went down there I just get the feeling that I’m valued and I’m wanted, and that’s the place I wanted to be. I couldn’t really imagine myself anywhere else, so I knew that in my heart it was the right choice.”
Masingale also saw Wofford’s play on the court as the right fit for her abilities on the court.
“For me, I could vision playing there,” Masingale said. “I saw their style of play and it’s very similar to my skills and stuff and my strengths, so I saw myself fitting in there very well.”
With her commitment now out of the way, Masingale can look forward to the rest of this basketball season with one less thing on her mind. Masingale will have her first opportunity to put her commitment in writing with a signature on a letter of intent November of her senior year in high school.
“It takes some pressure off, but more than anything I’m just excited for my future,” Masingale said.
