DECATUR – The Lady Tigers clearly perform well under adversity, so much so it seems they had to create their own and make their season opener more dramatic than necessary.
Meigs County built a 2-0 set lead, coming back from late deficits in both of those first two sets, and led the third set 20-13 before allowing Sequoyah to storm back and win that set and the next.
But back on the brink, the Lady Tigers finished the deciding fifth set on a 7-2 run and defeated the Lady Chiefs 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 25-27, 15-11 Monday at Meigs County High School.
“We had to make it interesting,” said Meigs head coach Nicole Swafford. “But we practiced hard all summer, and to come out and to put on a show. the crowd got their money’s worth, that’s for sure.”
Meigs (1-0) trailed the first set 22-17 before finishing it on a 9-2 run, sparked by a Gracie Kennedy kill and continued with aces from Kylee Hitson and Sierra Howard. The Lady Tigers fought off two set points, and a Julia Howard kill put Meigs ahead for the first time since early in the set. Kennedy finished off the comeback with an ace.
The Lady Tigers again fell behind as much as 18-13 in the second set before rallying again. Julia Howard, who led the match with 18 kills, knocked home three of them in succession during a 6-1 run to tie at 19-19. Howard got a block that forced a Sequoyah hitting error to put Meigs ahead 24-23, and Kennedy again finished off the set with an ace to the right corner for the two-set lead.
“Julia Howard came out, she’s my captain, second-year player and just stole the show and did what she needed to do to get her team on the ground,” Swafford said. “And they all did great.”
Meigs appeared on the way to a straight-set win in the third set, but the Lady Tigers then committed a slew of errors that handed Sequoyah a 12-2 run, turning a 20-13 lead into a 25-22 set loss that kept the Lady Chiefs alive.
The Lady Tigers had match point twice in the fourth set but couldn’t win either one, and Sequoyah forced the decider. The Lady Chiefs erupted to a 7-2 lead in the fifth set, threatening to tarnish Meigs’ sterling home record – the Lady Tigers have lost only three times on their home court in the program’s four complete years of existence.
But kills from Julia Howard and Ruthie Rogers ignited a 5-0 run that tied the set at 7-7. Meigs took the lead for good at 10-9, Kennedy got a block-kill to add another point, and the Lady Tigers were on their way to the match win.
“They knew they were on their home turf, and we’ve got a winning record on our home turf, and we weren’t about to mess that up,” Swafford said. “So in Tiger style, we fought our way back, clawed our way back, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Meigs sent home 28 team kills to Sequoyah’s 23 and also served 13 aces as a team to the Lady Chiefs’ four. Sierra Howard tallied five of the Lady Tigers’ aces, Kennedy three and Hitson two.
“They did a great job serving. We knew that was a key component,” Swafford said. “And passing and playing one point at a time. They all played great. They played as a team, from the bench to the home crowd that came out and cheered us on.”
The Lady Tigers are back in action Thursday on the road, beginning District 4-A play 6:30 p.m. at district newcomer Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA).
