Should any local teams reach their respective state championship tournaments it may mean a shorter drive.
The TSSAA Board of Control has made changes to the location of several state championship tournaments during its scheduled meeting on Thursday. It is still deciding where to hold this year’s basketball tournaments.
The state soccer tournament has been moved from Murfreesboro to Chattanooga for 2021 and 2022. The tournament sites for early round games will be held at Baylor school, Chattanooga Christian School, Girls’ Preparatory School and the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Sportsplex.
The championship matches will be held at CHI Memorial Stadium.
The tournament was held at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro. The Board unanimously agreed 12-0 to move the soccer tournament to Chattanooga.
McMinn Central has been close to making it to the girls’ state soccer tournament in recent years and reached the state tournament in 2017.
McMinn Central Athletic Director Brent Masingale said he was surprised that the soccer was moved to Chattanooga. While he’s happy to see the tournament move to East Tennessee, he hopes it doesn’t move to West Tennessee.
“It’s good for us, but not for West Tennessee teams,” Masingale said. “Of course, I like it in East Tennessee, but really having it in Middle Tennessee is probably best for East Tennessee and West Tennessee.”
Meigs County doesn’t have a soccer team, but has experienced some success in golf. Meigs Golf Coach Danny Wilson said he obviously likes the shorter driving distance, but said there’s another reason for liking the move as well.
“Maybe we can schedule a regular season match up there and play the course,” Wilson said.
The state golf tournament is also moving location. The tournament has been held in the Murfreesboro area for numerous years.
That will now change as the Board passed, with an 8-4 vote, to move the State Golf Championships to Sevierville Golf Club in 2021 and 2022. The course is a 36-hole facility so all the state golf tournaments can be held during the same week.
This could affect the golf season dates in terms of when the districts and regions for each class must be completed by.
McMinn Central, McMinn County and Meigs County have all had players in the state golf tournament in the past six years.
“That would be good for us,” McMinn County Athletic Director Bo Cagle said. “For golf, they may have even played that course up there. I don’t know that, but that’s possible, so that would be another advantage in addition to the shorter drive.”
Masingale said he doesn’t believe the Central boys’ team has played in Sevierville, but he’s not sure about any of the girls.
Golf is only a two-year move, at this time, because the TSSAA is reclassifying in two years instead of four because of COVID-19.
As far as upcoming championships, no decision has been made yet on where the basketball state tournament will be held. It may be held at several different high schools in Murfreesboro, but a final decision has not been made.
Also no decision has been made on the upcoming bowling and wrestling championships or for cheer and dance championships.
However, for bowling, no fans will be permitted at the 2021 TSSAA Bowling Championships. Only participating bowlers and their approved coaches will be allowed in the center.
