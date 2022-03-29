DECATUR - The Lady Tigers used one big inning to earn a 10-0 win over visiting Kingston on Monday.
Meigs slammed a pair of home runs and Lainey Fitzgerald pitched a one-hitter as the Lady Tigers earned the District 3-2A victory. Meigs also took advantage of six Lady Yellow Jacket errors.
“It was a good district win for us,” Lady Tigers Coach Jeff Davis said. “We hit the ball well for two innings. We got good pitching and good play in the field.
“I thought Lainey threw the ball really well. She had been sick for a few days last week and it was good to have her back.”
The Lady Tigers (6-2, 2-0 in 3-2A) are scheduled to travel to Stone Memorial on Thursday.
Meigs was going to host Midway on Wednesday but that game has been postponed. There is a chance the Stone Memorial game could be moved to Wednesday, but as of now it is still set for Thursday.
Meigs 10, Kingston 0
The quiet of the first inning was shattered in the Meigs half of the second as the Lady Tigers pushed across seven runs.
Madylin Johnson, who had reached earlier on a walk and advanced on an error and a single by Shelby Kennedy, scored on error.
Meigs scored six runs in the next five at-bats.
With one out, Toryn Lawson tripled home Kylee Hitson and Kennedy to make it 3-0. Then Kennedy Majors hit a sacrifice fly and reached on an error in which Lawson scored.
Carlee McLemore then doubled home Majors and Sierra Howard blasted a home run to left field to put Meigs up 7-0 in the second inning.
Fitzgerald, meanwhile, cruised along and allowed just one runner - on a walk - over the next three innings.
Meigs put the game away with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth and the game was called due to the mercy rule.
Johnson lifted the first pitch of the fifth over the left field wall to put Meigs up 8-0. One out later, Kennedy reached on an error and then Graci Kennedy tripled home courtesy runner Brylee Lawson.
Lawson then grounded out, but that drove in the 10th run as Graci Kennedy scored to end the game.
Toryn Lawson drove in three runs and scored a run while McLemore and Howard each had two hits. Howard had two RBIs while Majors, McLemore, Johnson, Shelby Kennedy and Graci Kennedy each collected one RBI.
Howard and Johnson each hit a home run while McLemore doubled and Graci Kennedy and Toryn Lawson each tripled.
Fitzgerald allowed just one hit and struck out nine in five innings. She walked two.
Fitzgerald is now 4-0 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.