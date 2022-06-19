McMinn County’s summer basketball camp circuit extended all the way to Myrtle Beach.
The Cherokees participated in the team camp at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina, which ran Wednesday through Friday. Playing against teams from Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia, the Tribe’s varsity squad lost its first game at camp before winning the rest to finish the week 7-1, while the junior varsity finished the camp with a 6-2 record.
“It was a great week for us. We left from here, and our guys didn’t know what to expect,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey. “And we get down there, and that first morning we were kind of trying to get used to the surroundings and the travel and everything. And we were sleepwalking through the first game and end up letting a team sneak up on us and beat us. And then we ran the table the rest of the week and didn’t lose after that.”
McMinn had played in camps at Cleveland High School and Tennessee Wesleyan earlier in June, but heading to Coastal Carolina and playing in an NCAA Division I facility against out-of-state opponents turned out to be a different experience – and one that brought the team closer together.
“It’s a situation where they were able to play in an extremely nice arena and play against great competition that we’ll never see in a regular season,” Casey said. “That was the main thing was to get away, and our focuses were on playing hard and playing together and getting better. And also our team building and team bonding, that was great. It was a great trip. Our guys hung out together all week, ate together, did everything together, and it made a huge difference.”
Opponents in Myrtle Beach included Kentucky powerhouses South Laurel, Harlan County and Hazard, as well as teams from inner-city Charleston, South Carolina. The Cherokees concluded the camp with a win of more than 20 points over Greenbrier East from West Virginia, which had come into that contest undefeated in the camp.
“We got a little bit of everything,” Casey said. “We got inner-city schools, we got big rural schools, and all of them were down there doing the same thing, competing and getting better, and it was really good for us.”
The Cherokees are seeking to improve on last season’s results, which included a 21-12 record, a regular-season District 5-4A championship and a run to the Region 3-4A semifinals. And Casey believes the competition McMinn faced at Coastal Carolina was comparable to the opponents that will stand in the Tribe’s way as they seek to earn a sectional appearance, or even more.
“In order for us to do what we want to do, we’re going to have to beat teams that are very long and very athletic, and that competition down there simulated what we’re going to face hopefully in the later levels of the region and the substate and all that stuff, if we’re fortunate enough to make it,” Casey said. “And everything we’re doing, we’re trying to make a run this next coming season.”
McMinn graduated just two seniors off last year’s team. Casey believes the rising senior core of Hayden Smith, Caden Hester, Davion Evans, Tucker Monroe and Carson Black all had a strong camp and a productive summer to this point.
Smith, in the post, stood out to Casey “first and foremost” over the past week.
“He was tremendous as the week went on down there, he got better and better,” Casey said of Smith.
And Monroe was up to his usual sharpshooting self.
“He’s going to do what he does, and if you leave him open from wherever it is, that’s it,” Casey said of Monroe.
Rising sophomores Will Benton, Landon Shirk, Daylen Spradling and Brady Mullins are also expected to be important pieces to what the Cherokees want to accomplish this winter, and Casey was pleased with their performances, too.
“Will Benton showed signs at times of really being able to contribute this year,” Casey said. “Landon Shirk was really good at times. Daylen Spradling showed flashes as well coming back from a pretty serious ankle injury. And Brady Mullins will be right there competing to be in that rotation this year.”
The Cherokees will conclude their summer circuit with a playday at McMinn County High School, tentatively scheduled for Friday with Oak Ridge and Concord Christian visiting. The TSSAA dead period begins Monday, June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.