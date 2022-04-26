JOHNSON CITY — Tennessee Wesleyan's Paige Manney won two events in the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships meet this weekend, setting school records in both.
The former McMinn County standout won the women's 100-meter hurdles in a time of 14.69 seconds, breaking her own school record, then won the triple jump with a distance of 12.13 meters, also a school mark.
Other AAC champions from TWU were Isaac Sawyer in men's high jump (2.08m, school record), Madison Rutherford in women's 10,000m run (39:26.47, school record) and Jeremiah Sullivan in men's hammer throw (47.57m).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.