At this point, Tennessee Wesleyan’s most formidable opponent is its own expectations.
Those expectations may be even higher than before after the NAIA top-ranked Bulldogs pulverized the nation’s No. 9 team from Georgia Gwinnett 19-0 in seven-inning run-rule fashion on Tuesday in Athens Insurance Stadium.
“I think it’s one of those things where the guys have done a really good job of working hard all year long,” said Wesleyan coach Billy Berry. “And I’ve always said the toughest thing going on for this group is because of the expectation and because of what they’ve done all season, that they’ve got to show up every day.
“And that’s hard to do. But they showed up again today, and they’ve shown up really every day. So I tell them every day that what they’re doing is pretty difficult to do, because you can’t have any days off, but they’ve really done a good job, they have.”
TWU (36-3) rang up 12 hits, including five home runs. Three of those homers came back-to-back-to-back in a nine-run sixth inning, with Anthony Hickman sending one over the fence for three runs, then Bryce Giles and Carson Ford following with a solo shot each.
Zach Hogueisson blasted a bomb for Wesleyan’s three first-inning runs. The Bulldogs piled on four runs in the third inning on a Gwinnett error, a Hogueisson RBI double and an Alex Flock single for two more runs.
Ford hit his first of two home runs to power a three-inning fourth inning, which ended with the Bulldogs leading 10-0.
“I think it’s just the approach itself,” Berry said. “We didn’t take any big swings today, and I think they’re taking the approach of, we’re trying to find as many barrels as we can every single at-bat and try to pass that down. It just so happens sometimes, if the ball goes, it goes, but I think they’re really hunting as many barrels as they can find in a nine-inning game.”
After the sixth inning nine-spot — all of those runs with two outs — the Bulldogs assured that they wouldn’t need nine innings to get the win in the books. Shamoy Christopher had already driven in one run with a single that inning before the trio of homers from Hickman, Giles and Ford. A walk and a hit batter with bases loaded and a Flock RBI single tacked on three more runs.
Robert Gonzalez (W) recorded six strikeouts against two walks and four hits in six innings of shutout pitching. Brandon Mason closed in the seventh inning.
Tuesday’s win was Wesleyan’s 17th this season over an opponent ranked in the NAIA national poll. The Bulldogs finished off a home-and-home sweep of Georgia Gwinnett, having won 6-1 in February on the road.
The victory was also quite a present for Berry, who was celebrating his 46th birthday Tuesday.
“I’m very fortunate to live in this community, I’m very fortunate to be the head coach here, and for (TWU President) Dr. (Harley) Knowles and for (athletic director) Donny (Mayfield) and everybody that’s involved to have the trust in us to do what we do every day,” Berry said. “On days like today, when you get a year older, you start to reflect and look at things, I’m just thankful for these kids, thankful for this school and thankful for the opportunity they give me on a daily basis.”
The Bulldogs are back on the road for a critical Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) series this weekend at St. Andrews, which is tied for second in the conference standings. The first game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, followed by a doubleheader 1 p.m. Saturday.
