ENGLEWOOD — Johnny Morgan can remember when McMinn Central had come close to reaching the TSSAA state tournament so many times, only to stall out in the sectional round seemingly every time.
“We’ve had some good teams years and years ago that just couldn’t get over that substate hump,” Morgan said. “And I remember Galen Johnson who coached at Porter (former high school in Blount County) for years that was a good friend, and he had been to state 12 out of 13 years, or something. And I said, ‘Coach, I just can’t get over that hump of substate.’”
But Morgan also remembers what Johnson had told him would happen when the Chargerettes finally did break through – which came true. Central’s state tournament appearance in 1997 was the first of 14 it earned between then and 2016.
“And he said, ‘Once you do, you’ll see that you’ll be in the state every year,’” Morgan said. “Once we won in that substate game, then the next 20 years we’re in the state tournament 14 of them. So they get that mentality that, OK, this is what we have to do to get there. And the younger kids are working harder in the summertime, and your returning players are working harder.”
With such a streak of trips to Murfreesboro still fairly recent memory, it makes the Chargerettes’ current dry spell seem unbearably long. Central has fallen short of state the last four seasons, which is the program’s longest drought since 1997 and something these Chargerettes seek to rectify when they tip off their Class AA sectional game 7 p.m. CST (8 EST) Saturday at Macon County High School.
If history is any indicator, turning its sectional fortunes around Saturday could spell the start of a new streak of state tournaments for Central.
“Every year that you have a team that gets there, then your younger kids, and I’m talking about sixth grade, seventh grade, eighth grade, freshmen and your (junior varsity)-ers, you get there and they see that there is that possibility that they can get to the state,” Morgan said. “It’s not something that’s being held on the moon or something, and it’s just a dream to get there. And when you do, those younger kids see that and say that we can compete on the state level.”
At Macon County, the Chargerettes (23-9) will be facing the very program that started their current drought and has become a state-level powerhouse ever since.
It was 2017 when a favored Central squad fell apart at home in the last few minutes of that sectional game against the upstart Tigerettes, who have been headed by former long-time Red Boiling Springs coach Larry White since 2015.
Since then, Macon has made the state tourney four years straight, including a state runner-up finish in 2018 and semifinals appearances in 2019 and 2020. This year’s Tigerettes are 22-6, coming off a 51-49 win in the Region 4-AA championship game over upset-minded York Institute, which had ousted Upperman in the semifinals two days prior. And leading Macon, which was ranked No. 5 in Class AA in the final Associated Press state poll of the season, is Miss Basketball finalist Jalynn Gregory, who is signed with MTSU.
It is the reverse of the situation from 2017. On Saturday, Macon will be the experienced, accomplished favorite on its home court, and the Chargerettes the upstart looking for a breakthrough.
“He (White) does a good job, and he’ll probably come in there and run a triangle and two or a different type of defense,” Morgan said. “And they’ve been good for the last four or five years, so that helps them. It’s not their first year of being good. It’s not like York, where for York this is their first time of being in a substate situation in a while, so you wouldn’t know how they would react to that. But if you’ve been there, sometimes that experience helps.”
It’s not often that Central plays a substate game on the road, but the last two times the Chargerettes did, most recently in 2010, they advanced to the state championship game.
But while Central’s program has been to substate numerous times in its history, this current group of Chargerettes has not. Only one current player, senior Carsi Beaty, has been more than once. Only a couple members of the current junior class had extensive experience as freshmen two years ago at this stage.
But Morgan is counting on the experience Central had this year from a challenging schedule that included Meigs County within district and region play, along with the likes of Maryville, Alcoa and Farragut out of district.
“If you talk about experience in the substate, there’s not much there,” Morgan said. “But as far as the total number of games that they’ve had to play against good teams in big games, there’s a lot of experience there, last year and this year and even as freshmen, there’s two or three of them there that played as freshmen and played some key roles for us as freshmen.
“But if they’re not ready by this point in the season and this point in their career, they’re probably never going to be ready.”
If the Chargerettes want to have a chance of pulling the upset Saturday, Morgan said, they will need to play team basketball the entire time.
“The bottom line is we’re pretty good when we’re five-on-five. That’s what I keep telling them, and that’s what I told them (Wednesday) night (after the Region 3-AA championship game),” Morgan said. “If we’re five-on-five, we’re pretty good, and when we get away from that, if we’re not helping each other on defense, if we’re not helping our teammates get an open shot, then we’re not a very good team. So on both ends of the floor, if we don’t play five-on-five, I don’t think we have a chance.”
And Central’s other key will be valuing every possession, whether on offense or defense.
“You have to work as though every single possession, whether you’re defense or offense, every single possession may be the key to that win,” Morgan said. “That might be the one possession that got you a point or got you a stop on defense and you end up winning by one, or something. But they have to get to that point to realize they have to play every second.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.