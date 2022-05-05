There were plenty of goals to go around for McMinn County, even one for the goalie.
Noah Graybeal came up from the keeper’s box to take the penalty kick in the eighth minute, sending it in for the first of the Cherokees’ nine first-half goals against Sweetwater. The Tribe’s regular-season finale ended after just one half of play via the TSSAA mercy rule with a 9-0 win Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
McMinn (10-4-2) scored its second goal in the 12th minute, with Brady Ervin hitting a 15-yard line drive high into the net after a pass to the opening within the penalty box from Zaamel Mercer. Ray Reyes then added the Cherokees’ third score in the 15th minute heading in a cross from Ervin.
Ervin made it a brace for himself and a 4-0 lead for the Tribe in the 20th minute off Mercer’s second assist. That was the start of six goals within a 15-minute period against a tiring Sweetwater team.
“Unfortunately, Sweetwater was tired after playing Red Bank last night, and it really showed,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard. “For the first 15 or 20 minutes they gave us a little challenge, and then you could just tell they were tired and started to lose some energy. But I appreciate them coming down and being here for us for senior night.”
Mercer scored his goal in the 21st minute on a breakaway finish after Micah Underdown’s through ball. A Sweetwater own goal in the 24th minute made the McMinn lead 6-0, and Diego Camacho scored just 34 seconds later on a cross from Reyes. Underdown dribbled from the midfield to score his goal in the 31st, and Gideon Upton finished on the run after a through ball from Daxton Mayfield to put the Cherokees ahead 9-0 with in the 34th minute.
Sweetwater had 6:16 to score a goal, but McMinn preserved the clean sheet even with mostly substitutes in, and the game was in the books at halftime.
“It was good to see what some people can do in case we need them going forward,” Rikard said. “The big thing coming out of this is that nobody got hurt, and some of the guys who had been injured were able to get a few minutes and get back to the pace of a game.”
The Wildcats only got one shot the entire game, which was high of the frame. McMinn put 16 shots on goal and attempted three corner kicks.
The Cherokees now turn their attention to the District 5-AAA tournament, which they begin as the No. 4 seed 7 p.m. Friday at home against No. 5 seed Cleveland. The tournament is single elimination; if McMinn wins Friday it would proceed to the semifinals Tuesday at top-seed Ooltewah.
