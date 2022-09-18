CHATTANOOGA — McMinn County’s cross country teams placed high in the standings on another trip to Chattanooga.
The girls’ team finished first out of seven teams and the boys fourth out of 17 in Woodland Park Meet Two on Thursday.
Kenzi Stapleton led the Lady Cherokees in ninth place out of 68 runners with a time of 23:01.01. Xiu Xiu Robinson was 11th in 23:25.86, Payton Dixon 19th in 24:49.28, Kate Sherwood 22nd in 25:22.23, Kinsley Hayes 24th in 25:29.87, Lorelai Ziegler 32nd in 26:19.20 and Reagan Goforth 43rd in 28:38.66.
McMinn Central did not have enough girls’ runners to factor into the team standings, but Kaitlyn Rogers led Central with a 17th-place finish in 24:33.56, and Gracie Eisenheart was 27th in 25:41.09. Katana Eells was 68th in 39:38.85.
The Chattanooga Patriots’ home school team was second in the girls’ standings, Cleveland third, Rhea County fourth, Ooltewah fifth, Boyd-Buchanan sixth and Soddy-Daisy seventh.
For McMinn’s boys, Shamus Crayne led in 11th out of 135 runners in 17:56.47. Tyler Bowers was 15th in 18:16.19, Braden Mayfield 30th in 19:25.11, Eli Underdown 38th in 19:50.42, Colin Mendez 42nd in 19:56.65, Nehemiah Jackson 48th in 20:32.94 and Jared Smack 49th in 20:33.36.
Central’s boys placed 16th in the team standings. Jake Sheffey led Central with a 17th-place finish in 18:24.34. Jacob Fesig was 82nd in 22:21.67, Kenny Kirksey 111th in 25:44.63, Jake Cain 112th in 25:45.80, Clint Bailey 113th in 25:46.11, Ryan Ewing 114th in 26:03.82 and Zeke Anderson 129th in 31:56.63.
In the boys’ team standings, first-place McCallie claimed six of the top-10 individual finishes. The Chattanooga Patriots’ home school team was second and Sequatchie County third ahead of McMinn. Results from other teams in McMinn’s region included Cleveland in seventh and Ooltewah 11th.
