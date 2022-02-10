The Tennessee Wesleyan basketball teams split their home games against Union on Tuesday in James L. Robb Gymnasium.
The women’s team cruised to a 78-56 win. The Lady Bulldogs (17-5, 16-4 AAC) built a 42-27 lead at halftime and pulled away further wth an 18-9 fourth quarter. Jacelyn Stone led TWU with 16 points, and Jordan Wright added 13 and Cambree Mayo 10. Anna Crowder pulled a team-high seven rebounds to go with her eight points.
The Wesleyan men sustained an 85-80 loss to Union. Bryant Bernard led the Bulldogs (15-9, 12-8) with 25 points, while Darius Rozier finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ray Tyler scored 13 points and Jonathan Webb 12. TWU trailed 41-31, rallied to tie the game at 60-60 with 10:54 left but could never retake the lead.
Both TWU basketball teams are on the road Thursday at Columbia International, then back home Saturday against Johnson University with the women’s tipoff at 2 p.m. and the men’s at 4.
