MARYVILLE — For McMinn County and Meigs County basketball, the two days after Thanksgiving may have felt like something akin to indigestion.

The four area teams from the two schools combined to go 1-7 in the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday at Heritage High School.

McMinn’s boys picked up the lone win for an area team, a 76-47 demolition of hosting Heritage on Friday. The Cherokees had led through the first three quarters Saturday against Livingston Academy before slipping late to an 89-83 loss, thanks in part to Livingston’s Matthew Sells exploding for 47 points — 37 of them after halftime.

“We don’t have anything that we can’t fix,” said Tribe head coach Ed Clendenen. “We’ve got to work on our execution, and we’ve got to work on our basketball IQ. I was a little disappointed in some things toward the end (Saturday). I thought we were further along than what we were. I thought we played well, but we’ve got to do a lot of things better. I thought our fullcourt game was good, but I thought our halfcourt game wasn’t very good, particularly defensively. We’ve got to do a better job stopping the dribble.”

The other six losses area teams took over the weekend were all in lopsided fashion.

The Meigs girls, looking to punch above their weight this weekend, sustained defeats of 65-43 to Maryville on Friday and 78-47 to Bearden on Saturday. Both of the Lady Tigers’ Class AAA opponents have state tournament aspirations this season, as Maryville was at state last year and Bearden was just short of state last season with its two-point AAA sectional round loss.

A bright spot for the Meigs girls Saturday was Anna Crowder, who scored 33 points against Bearden.

“Maryville and Bearden really exposed us, just like what we did to Red Bank (in an 81-18 win),” said Lady Tigers head coach Jason Powell. “But I’d rather play teams who can do that to us, rather than run up wins against teams that we’re going to beat by 60 points. That isn’t going to do anything for us. But this weekend, playing Maryville and Bearden, that’s just going to help us, seeing what we need to do better when we when we go into our district games.”

McMinn’s girls, outsized by their two opponents, lost 67-34 to Heritage on Friday and 76-40 to Maryville on Saturday — though head coach Tim McPhail was a bit more encouraged by the Lady Cherokees’ efforts the second day.

“We played two really good teams. (Friday) we didn’t compete. (Saturday) we competed, and that’s something we can build off of,” McPhail said. “Girl for girl, they’re better than us, all the way down the line, and what do you do? But I felt like (Saturday), at least, we played hard and we competed, and we’ve got to continue to build on that. Because you can tell for us, it’s going to be a long process to get where we want to be.”

The Meigs boys fell 85-49 to Livingston Academy on Friday and 85-41 to Heritage on Saturday.

“I think we had one good quarter. I don’t know the answer, yet, but I know we’re going to have to start learning to guard somebody,” said Tigers coach Sammy Perkinson. “Offensively we weren’t very good, either, but I think we’ll be OK down the road. But we’re going to have to learn to play defense. So come Monday, we’re going to work on defense.”

Both McMinn and Meigs return to action on Tuesday. McMinn begins its District 5-AAA schedule on the road at Ooltewah, while Meigs hosts another Class AAA opponent from Bradley Central. All girls’ games begin at 6 p.m. and boys’ games at 7:30.

CHEROKEES 76, MOUNTAINEERS 47 — FRIDAY: Parker Bebb scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, as McMinn (2-1) built an 18-8 lead after one quarter and 40-20 at halftime. Ty Runyan scored 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter as the Tribe led 62-35 after three.

Donovan Daniel added eight points for the Cherokees in the win over the tournament hosts.

WILDCATS 89, CHEROKEES 83 – SATURDAY: Two Hayden Frank 3-pointers, two Andrew Beavers steal-and-scores and five Ty Runyan points helped McMinn to a 23-14 lead after one. The Cherokees led as much as 42-24 in the second quarter, but Livingston ended the first half on a 12-4 run, and the Tribe was ahead only 46-36 at halftime.

“Hat’s off to Livingston, I thought they played really, really hard, and they were very physical,” Clendenen said. “I really like their basketball team.”

Jalan James heated up for 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter, helping McMinn stay ahead even as Sells heated up with 17 point that period, including a 3-pointer with seconds left to narrow the Tribe’s lead to 68-62.

A three from Beavers, who led McMinn with 19 points, and two Davion Evans free throws pushed McMinn ahead 78-71 with less than five minutes left. But Livingston kept coming, with Sells scoring six points of an 8-1 run that tied the game 79-79 with 3:09 left.

Evans’ drive to the hoop gave McMinn its last lead, 81-79, with 2:18 left. But Sells tied it up again with a 17-foot jumper, and the Cherokees missed their final five shots of the game over the last two minutes.

That allowed Hayden Ledbetter to sink the go-ahead 3-pointer for Livingston with 1:31 left and Sells to make four consecutive free throws to put McMinn away.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t feel like I coached a very good game today,” Clendenen said. “I don’t think I did enough to help us. I let us get a little rattled at the end when they took the lead. This is the first close game, and we hadn’t worked a whole lot of close situations. Our practice time has been really limited, so there’s a lot of things we didn’t have in. So we should’ve tried some other things to stop No. 12 (Sells), so that was poor on my part.”

LADY REBELS 65, LADY TIGERS 43 — FRIDAY: Maryville jumped ahead 26-6 after one quarter. The Lady Tigers trailed 36-18 at halftime, then fell even further behind, 56-29, after three.

Jacelyn Stone led Meigs (1-2) with 13 points, and Anna Crowder had 10 points and Ella Crowder eight.

LADY BULLDOGS 78, LADY TIGERS 47 — SATURDAY: Much like the day before, the Lady Tigers fell behind quickly, surrendering the game’s first nine points and trailing 22-6 after the first period.

“We talked about getting off to a better start after the Maryville game, and then to come back here against Bearden and start like we did was disappointing,” Powell said.

Anna Crowder scored 15 points in the second quarter to keep the Lady Tigers even remotely in sight of Bearden, and Meigs trailed 42-25 at halftime. But Bearden extended its lead to 57-34 by the end of the third quarter and trailed by more than 30 points at times late in the fourth.

LADY MOUNTAINEERS 67, LADY CHEROKEES 34 — FRIDAY: Heritage built a 24-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, then exploded the margin to 43-18 at halftime and 56-27 after three.

Peytyn Oliver led McMinn (0-3) with 14 points, and Addie Smith added seven.

LADY REBELS 76, LADY CHEROKEES 40 — SATURDAY: Maryville scored the game’s first 11 points, but Smith and Ansley and Peytyn Oliver helped McMinn get within 19-13 late in the opening period, before the Lady Rebels countered with a 7-2 run to finish the first quarter ahead 26-15.

The second and third quarters were all Maryville, and McMinn trailed 48-21 at halftime and 66-30 after three quarters. The Lady Cherokees had no answer for Maryville’s Iowa State signee Denae Fritz, who torched the nets with eight 3-pointers on the way to 38 points.

McMinn was missing two players Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol. Petytn Oliver led the Lady Tribe with 13 points, and Ansley Oliver and Smith added eight each.

WILDCATS 85, TIGERS 49 — FRIDAY: Meigs (1-3) got off to a hot start with Seth Caldwell sinking three from downtown, and the Tigers led 21-19 after one quarter. But Livingston engineered a 25-10 second quarter that put the Tigers in a 44-31 halftime hole, then swelled the difference to 63-42 at the end of three. The Wildcats outscored the Tigers 24-7 in the fourth quarter.

Ethan Meadows led Meigs with 16 points, and Matthew Boshears added 14 and Caldwell 12 on four 3-pointers.

MOUNTAINEERS 85, TIGERS 41 — SATURDAY: Heritage scored at will early and often, leading 27-9 after one quarter and 50-17 at halftime. Meigs, meanwhile, shot 6-22 from the floor in the first half.

The Mountaineers extended their lead to 74-27 after three quarters.

The Tigers have been short-handed through their first few games, still waiting on players to return from the football team, which advanced to the Class 2A BlueCross Bowl for the second straight year.

“Hopefully the kids stay in good spirits,” Perkinson said. “We can’t pout about things. Pouting isn’t going to do us any good.”

Caldwell led the Tigers with 18 points, and Boshears and Ethan Meadows had nine each.

Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.