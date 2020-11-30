MARYVILLE — For McMinn County and Meigs County basketball, the two days after Thanksgiving may have felt like something akin to indigestion.
The four area teams from the two schools combined to go 1-7 in the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic on Friday and Saturday at Heritage High School.
McMinn’s boys picked up the lone win for an area team, a 76-47 demolition of hosting Heritage on Friday. The Cherokees had led through the first three quarters Saturday against Livingston Academy before slipping late to an 89-83 loss, thanks in part to Livingston’s Matthew Sells exploding for 47 points — 37 of them after halftime.
“We don’t have anything that we can’t fix,” said Tribe head coach Ed Clendenen. “We’ve got to work on our execution, and we’ve got to work on our basketball IQ. I was a little disappointed in some things toward the end (Saturday). I thought we were further along than what we were. I thought we played well, but we’ve got to do a lot of things better. I thought our fullcourt game was good, but I thought our halfcourt game wasn’t very good, particularly defensively. We’ve got to do a better job stopping the dribble.”
The other six losses area teams took over the weekend were all in lopsided fashion.
The Meigs girls, looking to punch above their weight this weekend, sustained defeats of 65-43 to Maryville on Friday and 78-47 to Bearden on Saturday. Both of the Lady Tigers’ Class AAA opponents have state tournament aspirations this season, as Maryville was at state last year and Bearden was just short of state last season with its two-point AAA sectional round loss.
A bright spot for the Meigs girls Saturday was Anna Crowder, who scored 33 points against Bearden.
“Maryville and Bearden really exposed us, just like what we did to Red Bank (in an 81-18 win),” said Lady Tigers head coach Jason Powell. “But I’d rather play teams who can do that to us, rather than run up wins against teams that we’re going to beat by 60 points. That isn’t going to do anything for us. But this weekend, playing Maryville and Bearden, that’s just going to help us, seeing what we need to do better when we when we go into our district games.”
McMinn’s girls, outsized by their two opponents, lost 67-34 to Heritage on Friday and 76-40 to Maryville on Saturday — though head coach Tim McPhail was a bit more encouraged by the Lady Cherokees’ efforts the second day.
“We played two really good teams. (Friday) we didn’t compete. (Saturday) we competed, and that’s something we can build off of,” McPhail said. “Girl for girl, they’re better than us, all the way down the line, and what do you do? But I felt like (Saturday), at least, we played hard and we competed, and we’ve got to continue to build on that. Because you can tell for us, it’s going to be a long process to get where we want to be.”
The Meigs boys fell 85-49 to Livingston Academy on Friday and 85-41 to Heritage on Saturday.
“I think we had one good quarter. I don’t know the answer, yet, but I know we’re going to have to start learning to guard somebody,” said Tigers coach Sammy Perkinson. “Offensively we weren’t very good, either, but I think we’ll be OK down the road. But we’re going to have to learn to play defense. So come Monday, we’re going to work on defense.”
Both McMinn and Meigs return to action on Tuesday. McMinn begins its District 5-AAA schedule on the road at Ooltewah, while Meigs hosts another Class AAA opponent from Bradley Central. All girls’ games begin at 6 p.m. and boys’ games at 7:30.
Donovan Daniel added eight points for the Cherokees in the win over the tournament hosts.
“Hat’s off to Livingston, I thought they played really, really hard, and they were very physical,” Clendenen said. “I really like their basketball team.”
Jalan James heated up for 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter, helping McMinn stay ahead even as Sells heated up with 17 point that period, including a 3-pointer with seconds left to narrow the Tribe’s lead to 68-62.
A three from Beavers, who led McMinn with 19 points, and two Davion Evans free throws pushed McMinn ahead 78-71 with less than five minutes left. But Livingston kept coming, with Sells scoring six points of an 8-1 run that tied the game 79-79 with 3:09 left.
Evans’ drive to the hoop gave McMinn its last lead, 81-79, with 2:18 left. But Sells tied it up again with a 17-foot jumper, and the Cherokees missed their final five shots of the game over the last two minutes.
That allowed Hayden Ledbetter to sink the go-ahead 3-pointer for Livingston with 1:31 left and Sells to make four consecutive free throws to put McMinn away.
“I’ll be honest, I don’t feel like I coached a very good game today,” Clendenen said. “I don’t think I did enough to help us. I let us get a little rattled at the end when they took the lead. This is the first close game, and we hadn’t worked a whole lot of close situations. Our practice time has been really limited, so there’s a lot of things we didn’t have in. So we should’ve tried some other things to stop No. 12 (Sells), so that was poor on my part.”
Jacelyn Stone led Meigs (1-2) with 13 points, and Anna Crowder had 10 points and Ella Crowder eight.
“We talked about getting off to a better start after the Maryville game, and then to come back here against Bearden and start like we did was disappointing,” Powell said.
Anna Crowder scored 15 points in the second quarter to keep the Lady Tigers even remotely in sight of Bearden, and Meigs trailed 42-25 at halftime. But Bearden extended its lead to 57-34 by the end of the third quarter and trailed by more than 30 points at times late in the fourth.
Peytyn Oliver led McMinn (0-3) with 14 points, and Addie Smith added seven.
The second and third quarters were all Maryville, and McMinn trailed 48-21 at halftime and 66-30 after three quarters. The Lady Cherokees had no answer for Maryville’s Iowa State signee Denae Fritz, who torched the nets with eight 3-pointers on the way to 38 points.
McMinn was missing two players Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol. Petytn Oliver led the Lady Tribe with 13 points, and Ansley Oliver and Smith added eight each.
Ethan Meadows led Meigs with 16 points, and Matthew Boshears added 14 and Caldwell 12 on four 3-pointers.
The Mountaineers extended their lead to 74-27 after three quarters.
The Tigers have been short-handed through their first few games, still waiting on players to return from the football team, which advanced to the Class 2A BlueCross Bowl for the second straight year.
“Hopefully the kids stay in good spirits,” Perkinson said. “We can’t pout about things. Pouting isn’t going to do us any good.”
Caldwell led the Tigers with 18 points, and Boshears and Ethan Meadows had nine each.
