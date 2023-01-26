Kayleigh Ridley did not originally have college soccer in her plans, but a conversation with Bryan College head coach Tom Halsall changed that.
The McMinn County senior followed through by signing her letter of intent to continue her education and soccer career at Bryan and its NAIA program during a ceremony Friday, Jan. 20, at McMinn County High School.
“At first I really didn’t plan on playing college soccer,” said Ridley in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “But then Coach Tom came up to me and just said he saw some real potential in me. And so I just started thinking about it, and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is something I want to do.’ And so I decided to it, and I’m looking forward to it, and I’m really excited.”
Aside from another opportunity to forge new relationships with the Lady Lions, Ridley also believes Bryan is an ideal fit for her. Ridley had been on the campus with the rest of the McMinn team during summer camps and then visited Bryal herself a couple of months before signing.
“Just being able to meet new people, meet new teammates and learn new things,” said Ridley, who intends to major in criminal justice and become either a detective or social worker. “And I think that will take me far in life, just the new skills I’m going to learn. And just becoming part of a new family.
“I really loved the campus. It’s a smaller school, but I feel like that will really suit me.”
Halsall, who was present at Ridley’s signing, believes Ridley will be an asset to Bryan’s soccer team both on and off the field.
“Not just in the way that she plays, but more important the person and the character she has,” Halsall said. “She comes from a wonderful family, she has a great attitude, she’s extremely coachable. And spiritually she will definitely be a strong asset for the team. And those are the things I look for in my culture and my program that I value just as much if not even more than how they play.
“If we’re looking in terms of the player, she’s powerful, she’s strong, she’s determined, she wants to win, she’s competitive. And the future of this program is going to be built around players like Kayleigh coming in, which is going to add so much strength and depth to the program moving forward. So it’s a really exciting day, it’s a really top-class signing and one that’s really going to benefit us greatly.”
Ridley was a team captain as a defensive midfielder and occasional center fullback her senior season, which saw the Lady Cherokees win their fifth straight District 5-AAA championship and get new head coach Arielle Halsall’s tenure off to a strong start. While Ridley’s responsibilities were focused mostly on defense, she did step up for three goals and three assists this season, with one of those goals coming in the district title game.
“I was thankful to have the opportunity to coach her her senior year, and she stepped up and was a senior captain for us,” Arielle Halsall said. “And she was the heart of our midfield and really led our team defensively. And then whenever we needed her to, she stepped up and even played in the back line for us. So she was huge for us this season and had an incredible senior year. She scored three goals and had three assists, and as a defensive player that’s a big accomplishment.
“She won countless numbers of headers for us in the midfield and just her work ethic out there. She made everybody else play harder and work harder because they saw her leading the team in that way.”
Previously, Ridley had been a part of three other district championship teams, two Region 3-AAA titles and, most notably, two straight TSSAA state tournament squads. And former Lady Tribe head coach Jordan Jacob, also present at Ridley’s signing, considers her a key player for that run of success.
“Just her presence on the field, her stature alone and then just her playing style,” Jacob said. “She was always just the hardest worker on the field, and so it was energy the rest of the team could feed off of, and it definitely played a big role for us to be successful. And she didn’t score many goals, but she had a couple of really, really big ones for us over those few years.”
Having coached Ridley her first three years at McMinn, Jacob noted how her skills improved year to year.
“When she came in, obviously she was still growing into her body, so she had to figure that out,” Jacob said. “But her technical ability, ball at her feet and being able to distribute the ball, was probably the biggest thing that came about over the few years. Which ultimately helps her to be successful and the team as well and is what’s going to allow her to play at the next level.”
At Bryan, Tom Halsall sees Ridley playing in a similar role as she did in high school, although maybe more as a defensive back with occasional midfield work.
“Again just with her size and her heading ability and being able to defend really well, and she knows when to go forward and when to stay back,” Tom Halsall said. “She’s very wise and she understands the game really well. So I think playing along the back line in the middle, and maybe at the six at times, that’s where we’re going to be looking to utilize her as best we can.”
And Halsall also believes Ridley is someone who can compete for a starting position her freshman season.
“Nothing’s guaranteed with my team in terms of starting positions,” Halsall said. “It all depends how well they do in preseason, what their attitude’s like, how much effort they put in and all that type of stuff, but with this new class coming in and with Ridley coming in, there are definitely big opportunities for her to make an impact right away, for sure.”
Ridley showed appreciation for both her high school coaches for helping her develop into the college soccer player she is about to be.
“Coach Jordan, he taught me so much my freshman, sophomore and junior year,” Ridley said. “He taught me how to be a leader on and off the field. And then with Coach Arielle coming in my senior year, she brought even more things to me. She’s taught me again how to be a hard worker, how to teach other people how to be leaders, and I think that will really help me.”
