Englewood swept Etowah City in its season-opening basketball games Tuesday.
The defending TMSAA Class A state champion Lady Rams cruised in the girls' game 52-8, led by Reagan Baker with 14 points and Bella Hall 13. For ECS, Kaitlyn Rogers scored 6 points and Payton Dixon 2.
Englewood's boys, the defending county champions, won 59-19. Leading the Rams were Reese Frazier with 21 points, Tyler Oaks 10, Jesse Holden 9 and Drake Frazier 8. For Etowah, Damian Jaimes scored 10 points and Bryson Riden 4.
