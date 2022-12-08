McMinn County wrestling gave its home crowd more to cheer about this time around.
The Cherokees posted a 54-27 win over Farragut, then battled to a competitive 54-30 loss against Walker Valley during the tri-meet Thursday at McMinn County High School.
McMinn bounced back from Monday’s loss to Polk County, which head coach Matt Rabine attributed to “a lot of heart.”
“They came out here with a lot of fight,” Rabine said. “I’m extremely proud of them. This is the closest that we’ve come against Walker Valley, who is a strong team, since I’ve been here. And we went out there swinging and I’m proud of that. They didn’t let Monday get them down.”
Against Farragut, Rylen Wilkens (113 pounds), Israel Smith (126), Isaiah Ison (138), Dakota Guffey (145), Jerimiah Hale (160), Brad Simmons (220) and Zach Helms (285) all won their matches by pin.
Wilkens, Ison and Helms are freshmen, and Guffey a sophomore, indicating the youth on the Cherokees this season. Smith, Hale and Simmons are juniors.
“They were all fired up about that,” Rabine said of the win over the Admirals. “I think it’s because there’s a lot of camaraderie on our team, and they all enjoy each other. They’re all friends. And they all push each other but at the same time encourage one another as well.”
Wilkens, Ison and junior Nick Vincent (170 pounds) won their matches by pin against Walker Valley. The Mustangs picked up seven wins by pin over the Tribe.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Zoe Helton won twice, beating her opponents from both Farragut and Walker Valley. Abigail Satherline, a junior, won her match against her Walker Valley opponent.
Thursday’s tri-meet was McMinn’s second of three scheduled home meets this season. The Cherokees’ last scheduled time at home is Jan. 17 against Rhea County and Sale Creek.
McMinn’s girls are back in action Saturday in the Stone Memorial I-40 Bash, and both wrestling teams return to the mats 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bradley Central against the hosting Bears and Howard.
