ENGLEWOOD — Only one team in each classification can win their last game. Unfortunately for Chargerette fans, Central won’t be one of those teams.
The Chargerettes lost 66-61 at home to Alcoa in Saturday’s Substate game, one set away from the state tournament.
Central was behind most of the way, rallied in the second half to go ahead, but could not hold on to its slim lead.
“In the first half, we played not to lose,” Central coach Johnny Morgan said. “In the second half, we came out more relaxed. But they made their free throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter and we didn’t.”
The differences in the game, Morgan said, were free throws and the two new post players of Alcoa.
Sophomore Amelia Pfieffer and junior Ainsley Pfieffer didn’t become eligible to play until the postseason and their presence made a difference. Central defeated Alcoa twice during the regular season, 74-65 and 75-57, but that was before the two sisters were eligible.
“They hit their free throws and, as a team, we didn’t,” Morgan said. “But their size inside also made a difference. They got some late offensive rebounds and put backs.”
Morgan said his players blocked out well, but just looked up at the ball instead of jumping and forcing the officials to call a foul. Without creating contact, there is no foul and the officials rightfully didn’t call over the back as Alcoa’s post players simply had to reach over to grab the ball.
Morgan said he hasn’t talked to his players yet as they are just thinking about their last game, but that he would talk to them this week. He noted, however, that he was proud of them.
“I’ll talk to them Monday or sometime next week,” Morgan said. “I told someone before the season started that I thought we would have a good team and we did. I didn’t know how many games we would win because of our schedule and to come out with 27 wins, I think says a lot.”
Central’s seniors are Kailey Finney, Kara Crabtree, Kellan Baker, Makinlee Buckner, Lucy Davis and Carlee Rule.
Lady Tornadoes 66, Chargerettes 61:Crabtree gave Central an early 6-5 lead on a pair of buckets and then Maddox Mayfield later hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 9-9.
But Alcoa hit three straight ‘3’s to take an 18-11 lead into the second period.
Masingale’s bucket to start the second made it 18-13, but then Alcoa converted two three-point plays and made a field goal to go up 26-13 with 2:45 left in the half.
Central trailed 29-19 at the half.
Alcoa began to be bothered by Central’s pressure in the second half as the Lady Tornados turned the ball over at least seven times in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Central’s offense began finding its rhythm with Baker, Masingale, Crabtree, Bystry and Buckner all scoring for the Chargerettes.
Two free throws by Bystry tied the game at 36-36 and then two more free throws by Bystry put Central ahead 38-36 with 35 seconds left in the third quarter. It was Central’s first lead since early in the first period.
Alcoa, however, tied the game 38-38 going into the final period and the two teams traded leads several times early in the quarter.
Crabtree made her own presence known in the post, scoring four out of Central’s first seven points in the quarter, with the other three coming from three free throws by Masingale. She made all three free throws after being fouled attempting a three-pointer.
Later, free throws by Masingale and Reagan Baker tied the game at 49-49 with 4:25 to play.
Kellan Baker then scored a pair of buckets and a free throw by Crabtree made it 55-54, Alcoa, with 2:25 left.
This is when Alcoa’s free throw shooting came into play as they took a 63-56 lead, with all their points coming from the charity stripe.
Kellan Baker hit a three-pointer with 25 seconds left to make it 63-59.
A free throw by Alcoa was followed by a bucket by Masingale to make it a three-point game at 64-61, but there were only 10 seconds left to play.
The Lady Tornados hit both of their following free throws with 10 seconds left as the officials called a foul before the ball was thrown in, therefore starting the clock.
Down 66-61, Central turned the ball over and Alcoa ran out the clock.
Kellan Baker, in her last game as a Chargerette, led Central with 18 points and Masingale dropped in 15. Crabtree, also in her final game, added 11 points.
As a team, Central made 21 out of 29 free throws while Alcoa made 17 out of 21. The Chargerettes made just two three-pointers while Alcoa made seven.
