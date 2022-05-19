DECATUR - The cardiac girls were at it again.
Meigs hit a late-inning grand slam to win the district tournament title game last week. On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the 8th to win the Region 2-2A championship 7-6 over visiting Marion County.
Wednesday’s game was a back and forth affair that went to extra innings with the score tied 5-5. The Lady Tigers then trailed 6-5 with two outs in the bottom of the 8th.
With the game on the line, on an 0-2 count with runners on second and third, Lainey Fitzgerald lined a single to center field to give Meigs the win.
“We can’t do anything easy,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis joked. “That was a really, really good softball game. That doesn’t mean it was necessarily a well-played game, but it was a heck of a good game. Lainey had struggled at the plate earlier in the game, but she came through when it counted.”
Though Fitzgerald, who was also the winning pitcher, gets a lot of deserved credit of the game-winning hit, Toryn Lawson and Carlee McLemore also were instrumental in the Lady Tigers’ win.
“It was just crazy,” McLemore said of the game, which most would agree with. “I knew we could do it. I had faith in us.”
The Lady Tigers (22-5) will host South Greene (12-11) in the substate on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Lady Rebels upset Union County 9-4 to reach their region title game before losing 13-6 to Alcoa.
The game will be played on Thursday as South Greene has their graduation on Friday.
“The atmosphere was awesome tonight,” Davis said. “I’d say the fans got their money’s worth tonight and I hope they are back tomorrow night.”
Meigs 7, Marion 6
The Lady Warriors struck first with a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take a 2-0 lead. Meigs got one of those runs back in the fifth inning when Lawson reached on an error and, one out later, McLemore also reached on an error that allowed Lawson to score and make it 2-1.
The Lady Tigers then took their first lead of the game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Kylee Hitson hit a one-out single, but then was erased on a fielder’s choice by Shelby Kennedy.
Now with two outs, Kenzee Couture reached on an error to put runners on first and third.
Lawson then hit a double to score both runners and give Meigs a 3-2 advantage. Kennedy Majors then singled home Lawson to make it 4-2.
After a single by McLemore, Sierra Howard brought home Majors with a hit and Meigs led 5-2.
While a couple of errors helped Meigs in the sixth, an error helped Marion in the seventh. The Lady Warriors scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5.
Meigs got a runner on base, but she was stranded in the bottom half of the seventh and the game went to extra innings.
“We got some runs in the sixth, though they helped us, along with some timely hits from us,” Davis said. “We returned the favor the next inning and they tied it up.”
Marion led off the bottom of the 8th with a double and the Lady Warriors later scored to make it 6-5, meaning the Lady Tigers had to score one run in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game or two to win it.
Lawson laced a double past the left fielder to start the bottom of the eighth and she advanced to third when Majors reached on an error, and then went to second on the play.
After a groundout and a strikeout, Fitzgerald game up to the plate with two outs.
She took the first pitch, which was called a strike, and swung and missed at the second pitch.
With two outs and two strikes, Fitzgerald fouled off a couple of pitches. Then she came up big with a single that scored Lawson and Majors for the walkoff win.
Fitzgerald had struggled up that point offensively with a flyout and striking out twice, which were only her third and fourth strikeouts of the season.
But she came through in the clutch.
“I had struggled earlier so I just tried to believe in myself,” Fitzgerald said.
Lawson had a good night at the plate with a pair of doubles. She went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored three runs.
“I’m so proud of Lainey for getting that hit,” Lawson said. “It was a little scary after the second out. I thought it might be my last home game for a little bit there, but Lainey got the hit we needed.”
The Lady Tigers finished with 11 hits while Marion had eight. The Lady Warriors committed five errors and Meigs had two, pointing to the fact that Davis said it wasn’t necessarily the best played game.
In addition to Lawson’s good night at the plate, McLemore, Howard and Hitson each had two hits. Howard drove in one run, as did Majors - who scored twice. Fitzgerald only had one hit, but it was the game winner.
Shelby Kennedy had one hit and scored a run and Couture also scored a run. As well as Meigs did hitting against a good pitcher, the Lady Tigers left 10 runners on base.
Fitzgerald (16-2) picked up the win. She surrendered six runs, four of them earned, on eight hits. She struck out seven and walked one.
For the year, she has a 0.943 ERA with 182 strikeouts and 30 walks in 111 innings pitched.
