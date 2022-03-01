ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central was at its most merciful — and won 86-13.
The Chargerettes never pressed. They were substituting five-in and five-out as early as four minutes into the game. They walked the ball up the floor the entire second half. Their third unit played the whole fourth quarter.
None of the above prevented Central from scoring the first 39 points of its Region 2-2A quarterfinals Friday in The Roundhouse, or from building its lead over Chattanooga School of Arts & Sciences to 68-3 late into the third quarter, or from continuing to outscore the Lady Patriots 16-8 in the fourth.
The Chargerettes (25-4) led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter, with the Lady Patriots committing 10 turnovers that period despite Central backing up into its half-court defense after every shot it made. One Lady Patriot 3-pointer in the second quarter was all that prevented Central from pitching a shutout for the whole first half.
The second half was effectively a glorified practice, with the Chargerettes nonetheless continuing to build on their 55-3 halftime lead. Central led 70-5 at the end of the third period.
“We kind of run it down the floor (in the first half), and then in the second half I told them whatever happens just walk it down the floor,” said Chargerettes coach Johnny Morgan. “Let’s run some stuff and just use it as practice. So we tried to run an offense the third and fourth quarter.”
Central ended up playing all 15 players on its varsity roster, and 13 of them scored points. Karina Bystry led the scoring tally with 14 points, and Reagan Baker was the Chargerettes’ only other double-figure scorer with 13.
“Your shooters tonight, they were OK, but everybody else shot better, the ones who have not normally been shooting it,” said Morgan, whose team made seven 3-pointers Friday. “But they shot it pretty good from the outside.”
CSAS (3-18) beat only one team this season, with all three of its wins coming against Brainerd. Aside from those, the Lady Patriots suffered an average margin of defeat of roughly 40 points this season and were twice held to single digits. With that sort of record, Friday’s game was effectively decided before CSAS boarded the team bus to Englewood.
Central’s next game was significantly more challenging, battling rival Meigs County for the third time this season in the Region 2-2A semifinals Monday at Marion County High School. This game, which was an elimination game, took place after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
If the Chargerettes won Monday, they would play the winner between Tellico Plains and Polk County in the Region 2-2A championship game 7 p.m. Wednesday back at Marion County High School. Central also would’ve clinched a berth in the Class 2A sectional round.
