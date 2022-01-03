Asheville, N.C.- The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) announced the Preseason Poll for softball recently. In the Coaches' Preseason Poll, voted on by the coaches of the conference, the Lady Bulldogs were picked sixth.
Tennessee Wesleyan garnered 140 voting points in the poll to take the sixth-place spot. The total was one point behind the fifth-place team, Point University, and 18 points ahead of the seventh-place team, Bryan College. Last season, the team finished with a 22-15 overall record and a 17-9 record in the AAC, finishing fifth in the conference standings. At one point during the 2021 season, the team went on a 10-game winning streak.
Milligan University was picked as the preseason favorites to win the 2022 AAC Softball Title, taking 12 of the 15 first-place votes to finish with 194 voting points. Milligan won the 2021 AAC regular-season championship and advanced to the NAIA World Series. Reinhardt University earned two first-place votes to finish second in the preseason poll, finishing with 175 voting points while Truett McConnell University was third with a total of 161 voting points.
Brenau University, the 2021 AAC Tournament Champions, took the remaining first-place vote and checked in at No. 4 with 150 voting points and Point University rounded out the top five with 141 voting points.
The top ten teams will qualify for the AAC Tournament set for April 25-29 at the Brickyard Ball Fields in Kingsport, Tenn. The No. 7-10 seeds will compete in a play-in game on Monday with the winners advancing to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
