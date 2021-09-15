McMinn County’s hopes of a playoff berth hinge significantly on its return to Region 4-5A play at Howard.
But according to coach Bo Cagle, the Cherokees are much more concerned about fixing themselves as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak in a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff at the Hustlin’ Tigers’ place in Chattanooga.
“You’ve only got four region games, so you’ve got to try to win them all, especially if you want to host a playoff game,” Cagle said. “But right now, we’re just worried about ourselves. We’re not playing very well, so we’ve got to pick things up and do a little better and learn and just get better. If we don’t do that, then the playoffs aren’t going to matter, anyway.”
Cagle noted that in the Tribe’s 44-28 loss Friday to Bradley Central, it had 62 snaps on offense — and on only two of those snaps were all 11 of the Cherokees’ players doing what they were supposed to do.
“You can tell where our offense is struggling, and we’ve just got to get better,” Cagle said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with Howard or anybody else.
“It’s up to us to do the right things, and right now we’re not doing that.”
And on defense, McMinn (1-3, 0-1 Region 4-5A) has surrendered more than 300 rushing yards to its last two opponents, Bradley and Rhea County.
“Defensively, obviously we’ve got to be better tacklers, we’ve got to fill gaps better, we’ve got to be able to do what we’re coached to do and get better, because we’re not there yet, obviously,” Cagle said.
“It’s more about us playing assignment football and doing things right than it is anybody that we’re playing at this point.”
Howard (0-2, 0-0) lost 28-13 to Tyner Academy and 8-0 to Brainerd, both schools of lower classification, but Cagle noted the Tigers are still dangerous on offense, having both speed and power. Howard mostly lines up in the spread, with an athletic quarterback running the show, but the Tigers can also pack the box and either pound the defense up front or get to the perimeter on toss plays.
“They’re fast on the field, they’ve got some good size. You don’t know exactly what you’re going to get,” Cagle said. “They’re multiple on both sides of the ball.
“They’re big and physical, too, and they’ll get after you. They put offensive linemen in the backfield for heavy packages and lead blocks. And they’ve got some skill on the perimeter to get the ball too.”
Defensively, Howard will mostly use four down linemen and two high safeties, which is nothing the Cherokees haven’t already seen.
“We’ve been seeing three- and four-man fronts, so we should be prepared to a certain degree,” Cagle said. “We’re still not doing things right, so we’ve just got to get better each week.”
