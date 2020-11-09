COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Tennessee Wesleyan’s women got their basketball season started right on the road.
Jordan Wright, a former McMinn Central star, and freshman Cambree Mayo scored 13 points each, and former McMinn County standout Ashley Baxter debuted with 11 points, as the Lady Bulldogs rallied to a 68-63 win Saturday at Columbia College.
TWU fell behind 15-11 after one quarter and by as much as 14 points in the second quarter, before two Baxter free throws capped off a 12-2 run to close the first half with Columbia College ahead 33-29.
The Lady Bulldogs still trailed for most of the third quarter until a Wright jumper and Madison McClurg layup lifted them ahead 51-50 entering the fourth.
TWU led 59-52 with 5:07 left, but Columbia College ran off a 9-0 run to take a 61-59 lead with 2:34 remaining.
But Chloe Yearwood, who contributed 12 points off the bench, lifted Wesleyan back ahead with a three-point play and a jumper for five straight points, and Wright with a layup and two free throws finished off TWU’s countering 9-0 run and the win.
The Lady Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 AAC) shot 43.1% from the floor, 21-30 from the free throw line and 23.1% from 3-point range. They committed 18 turnovers leading to 18 Columbia College points, but also forced Columbia College into 22 giveaways leading to 21 points. Rebounds were even at 36-36.
TWU’s next game is Tuesday at Point. The Lady Bulldogs play their first home game Saturday, Nov. 14, against Milligan, with a 2 p.m. tip-off time.
