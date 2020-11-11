Mountain View swept its basketball games versus E.K. Baker on Monday.
The Lady Tigers won the girls' game 66-6, led by Camryn Loden with 18 points, Addie Williams 12 and Jaxyn Hawn 9. For E.K. Baker, Gracie Trusley, Kiersten Hooper and Alayna Slater scored 2 points each.
The MVS boys won 62-36. Raymond McCarty led the Tigers with 22 points, and Tay Hardy added 17. For E.K. Baker, Hayden Weir scored 16 points and Braylen Smith 15.
