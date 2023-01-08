DECATUR – Dalton Purgason was on the field for just about every snap on both sides of the ball for Meigs County this football season, excelling on both offense and defense.
And the Tigers senior was recognized for his efforts with a Tennessee Sports Writers Associated (TSWA) All-State selection in Class 2A for the second straight season last week.
"Dalton is the epitome of a team player and was a great leader for us,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “And this finishes off his career the way it should. I'm proud of him.”
Purgason was named to the All-State team as a defensive lineman, but he was just as vital to the Tigers on their offensive line, where he graded over 90% for the season. Purgason even lined up at tight end and as a back at times.
And Fitzgerald considered him a important example to the rest of the team with his work ethic, and a major part of the Tigers' season that ended in a 7-4 record.
“In practice, in the weight room, it wasn't just on the field on Friday nights,” Fitzgerald said. “He was a leader by his work ethic, and wherever we asked him to play at, he played. We had to move him around some this year – offensive line, tight end, we even put him in the backfield some. Didn't matter what we asked him to do or when we asked him to do it, he was always ready, and it's great that he made the All-State team.”
On defense, Purgason recorded 84 tackles, 13 of those for loss, along with three sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass break-ups.
"He probably could have played linebacker, too, but we needed him on the D-line, and he just did a heck of a job,” Fitzgerald said.
Meigs' old Region 3-2A was well represented on the Class 2A All-State team, led by state champion Tyner Academy with seven selections: quarterback Josh Jackson, running back Markel McKinley, offensive lineman Jonah Chapman, defensive lineman Jamarion Varnell, linebackers Jersey Chubb and Trae Ruffin and defensive back Rayshaun Hinton.
Also earning All-State selections from the region were Polk County offensive lineman Derek Burgess and Bledsoe County linebacker Hunter Clark.
The Westmoreland team that ended the Tigers' season in the first round of the playoffs had one honoree in offensive lineman Marshall Booker.
