LEWISTON, Idaho — After their most recent win kept them alive in the Avista NAIA Baseball World Series, Tennessee Wesleyan was back in action on Wednesday in Lewiston. The team advanced to the round of four with their wins in the elimination bracket. The No. 2 seed in the World Series, the Bulldogs faced the No. 1 seed in the field, the Southeastern University Fire. With a win, the team would need to win one more game to get to the national championship game.
The game got off to the start Tennessee Wesleyan had hoped for. After a walk and a stolen base got Parker Stinnett to second base and a hit by pitch put Evan Magill on first, Dan Sayre belted a ball over the left-field wall for a three-run home run and a three-run lead. Southeastern cut into the lead in the third inning though, scoring a run to make the score 3-1.
A fielding error on Braxton Turner’s hit put a runner on first to begin the fourth inning. Another fielding error, this time on Zach Hogueisson’s contact, moved courtesy runner Kyle Lavender into scoring position on second base. A sacrifice bunt by Magill moved each runner a base and a single through the left side by Sayre scored Lavender to move the team’s lead to 4-1. The game took a turn though as the opponents scored four runs over the next two innings, taking a 5-4 lead after the sixth inning. Southeastern added to their lead in the eighth inning, putting the Bulldogs in a 6-4 deficit to begin the final inning.
Jermayne Ward reached first on a fielding error to begin the ninth inning. The outcome started to look bleak though for TWU as two consecutive outs were recorded. But the Bulldogs showed they were not finished yet. The opponents chose to intentionally walk Livan Reinoso, putting the tying run on base. Facing a full count, Stinnett connected with a ball for a single to right-center, scoring Ward and making the deficit one run. Turner changed the outlook when he sent the first pitch he saw down the left-field line, scoring both Reinoso and Stinnett to give the team a 7-6 win at the end of the top of the ninth inning. Southeastern tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extra innings for free baseball. In the tenth inning, the Bulldogs got two runners on, but could not bring them across home plate. The game came to end in the bottom of the tenth as a run was scored for the Fire, giving them the 8-7 victory.
Sayre led the team with four RBIs in the game while Turner had two RBIs for the team to go along with an RBI from Stinnett. Chris Koeiman got the start on the mound while Trent Thrash, Liam Doolan, and Reinoso also spent time on the mound.
Tennessee Wesleyan finishes the season with a 56-8 overall record, tying the record for the most wins in a season.
