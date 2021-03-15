DECATUR — Meigs County’s archers are hoping to hit the mark once again this season.
Since there was no 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Tigers are technically the defending 3D state title holders from 2019. Whether or not they experience that level of success this season is yet to be determined, but Coach Anthony Smith expressed some optimism about this year’s team.
“We actually had our first meet two weeks ago and we were competitive against one of the top teams in the state and one of our archers, Isaiah Lamb, finished third,” Smith said. “We have a small group this year, just 13, but we are hanging in there and we were competitive.”
Lamb grabbed third with a score of 281.
Teams need 12 archers to compete in bullseye tournaments and six for 3D tournaments.
The Tigers lost two archers to graduation this year and bring back 13, including four seniors.
Smith said archery is becoming more popular, especially with the onset of COVID, as archery can compete and still maintain social distancing. NASP (National Archery in in the Schools Program) began in Tennessee in October of 2004 and now has almost 500 schools from across the state participating.
The main issue most high school archery teams face is that at most schools, including Meigs County, archery is a club sport — meaning it gets no school funding and must raise money for itself.
Nevertheless, the Tigers have had some success the last few years, including its state title in boys’ 3D.
Smith said just one word when asked about what makes a good archer.
“Practice,” Smith said. “I try to take care of equipment issues. We try to teach good hand placement and good feet placement. But the main thing is patience and practice.”
The full roster includes Jake McNabb, Joey Fiorenti, Elena Moreno, Valencia Moreno, Brandon Lett, Morgan Pritchett, Caroline Back, Matt Mchkeen, Malley McCurdy, Kruze Clayton, T.J. Harden and Isiah Lamb.
Assisting Smith are coaches Chris Plank and Josh Crisp.
