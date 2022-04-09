DECATUR — Meigs County baseball blasted CSAS 13-3 on Thursday in a non-district matchup.
Logan Carroll went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. Devon Paxton, Connor Mason and Jackson Shaver each had two hits.
Shaver had three RBIs and Paxton had two. Driving in one run each were Matthew Boshears, Nate Levy and Gage Welch.
Paxton was the winning pitcher as he gave up three runs on one hit while striking out eight and walking three. Hunter Davis pitched one inning without giving up a hit and struck out one.
Meigs (7-4) will host Loudon on Monday with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. in an important District 3-2A series. Meigs will travel to Loudon on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.