ETOWAH — The Calhoun boys went on the road and defeated Etowah City 51-24.
Zack Melton and Brody Croomes each scored 12 points for the Minks while Javen Burger scored 10 points. Ben Webb and Josiah Haire scored 10 points each for Etowah City.
