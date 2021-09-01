ETOWAH — McMinn Central’s second season starts Friday.
The Chargers will hit the road to Region 3-3A opponent Signal Mountain. Central (0-2) is coming off an emotional loss to Tellico, but Coach Matt Moody said his team has to come ready to play.
“We talked about the fact that all the goals we have set are still ahead of us,” Moody said. “This is our first region game. Friday was a tough one, but I think mentally we are ready. They are frustrated, but that’s good. It means they care, it means things are changing. We just have to put that behind us and be ready to go on Friday.”
The Eagles, Moody said, like to throw it and are schematically similar to Tellico, though Signal Mountain tends to run the ball more.
“They are balanced,” Moody said. “They can throw, they can run, they can do whatever they need to. They’ve got some tough guys on the outside (receivers) that can run it. Coach (Josh) Roberts has been there for several years and I believe his background is on the offensive side of the ball. He will have them technically sound and ready to play.”
Defensively, the Eagles run a stack defense (likely a 3-3-5).
“We haven’t played a defense like that yet this year,” Moody said. “We just have to go out and execute our offense.”
One piece of possible good news is that running back Jyrel Arnwine may be back this week. He sat out last week’s game recovering from a sprained ankle. On Tuesday Moody said Arnwine is making progress and the hope is that he’s back on the field Friday.
Tristan Miller and Charlie Martin are both out for Friday. Bryson Manwill, who was injured in Friday’s game, will miss the game as well. Moody said Manwill will be out for awhile as a precaution.
Signal Mountain (2-0) defeated Hixson 38-0 to start the season and then won 21-14 over Soddy-Daisy last week.
In the series history between the Chargers and Eagles, the two teams have played four times since 2017 with the Eagles winning every game.
Signal Mountain won 35-7 last season.
The Eagles went 4-5 in the regular season last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.