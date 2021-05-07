Meigs County tennis won a pair of titles and McMinn Central won one at the District 5 Small Tennis Championships this week.
The tournament was played over two days at the single side Tennis Complex in Athens. Meigs had a doubles team or individual in each title match while Central’s Liberty Meadows was Central’s representative.
Regardless of the outcome, anybody in a title match qualified for the region tournament, which will be on Monday and Tuesday at the Ingleside Tennis Complex.
Meigs’ Alex Schaumburg defeated teammate Noah Powers in the singles championship match.
“I had to work hard for it,” Schaumburg said. “I hit some good shots and did what I had to do.”
The Meigs doubles team of Devin Star and Ethan Hill finished second to Loudon in the doubles title match. But they still qualified for Monday’s region tournament.
The Meigs girls’ doubles team of Jaci Powell and Ansley Wade won the girls’ doubles title over a Loudon squad.
“It was good for us,” Wade said of winning the title. “We didn’t have a season last year and this is Jaci’s first year of playing.”
Wade said she had been trying to get Powell to play since her sophomore year.
“I think tennis is a fun sport,” Powell said. “To me, it’s relaxing to just go out and play.”
Powell added that if she and Wade do make it to the state tournament that will be the duo’s third state tournament in three sports. Both also play basketball and volleyball.
The final match of the day on Thursday was Meadows’ 1-6, 6-3 (7-5) win over Meigs’ Emily Henry. Meadows defeated Meigs’ Madison Fischer 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals earlier in the day.
“It was a great match,” Meadows said. “I’m proud of myself for having come as far as I have as a freshman. Emily is a great player.”
With the wins, Meadows will advance to the region tournament.
“I knew she could do it,” Central Coach Jenna Adams said. “She is a great player and I wish her the best of luck!”
Meigs Coach Danny Wilson was proud of his team.
“I’m proud of all of them,” Wilson said. “Emily played really hard. I knew the girls would be pretty good this year, but I wasn’t sure about the boys. The boys have surprised me.”
There are no doubts, however, about the region tournament.
“I think we have a great chance,” Wilson said. “We will give it our best shot.”
Monday’s matches
In the girls’ singles, Central’s Molly King blanked her opponent 8-0, but then fell 3-2 to Henry in girls’ singles semifinals.
In the girls’ doubles, Ansley Wade and Jaci Powell won 6-0, 6-1 over a team from Loudon. They will face another team from Loudon in the girls’ doubles. That team defeated Meigs’ Ashley Rayl and Macey Bunch 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
In boys’ singles, Schaumburg defeated Central’s Garrett Atkinson while Powers won 6-0, 6-0 over Central’s Brayden Stillwell in the semifinals.
Schaumburg then defeated Powers 6-1, 6-1.
Meigs County’s Devin Starr and Ethan Hill defeated Central’s Dewey Smith and Nicolas King 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.