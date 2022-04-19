KNOXVILLE — The McMinn County baseball team went 1-3 in the Scott Dean Memorial Tournament on Friday at Hardin Valley and Saturday at Christian Academy of Knoxville.
The Cherokees (12-9) began the tournament with a 12-2 five-inning loss to Combine Academy (North Carolina) but bounced back later Friday with their only win of the weekend, 10-4 over Worthington (Ohio).
The Tribe then surrendered six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in Saturday's first game, losing to David Crockett 7-6 after having led 6-1. McMinn then fell 2-1 to hosting CAK to close out the tournament.
Against Combine, Sam Goodin and Ty Barnett each hit a double, with Barnett's scoring McMinn's only two runs in the fourth inning. Combine finished off the game with six runs in the fifth inning.
McMinn jumped ahead 7-1 after the first inning against Worthington. Jayden Miller hit 2-2 with a triple and was also the winning pitcher after four innings of work. Goodin hit 2-3 with a double and a team-leading three RBIs. Jace Hyde and Barnett batted 2-4, and Dillen Fields also got a hit.
Only one of David Crockett's seven runs was earned. Ethan Barrett recorded six strikeouts against three walks and three hits in his 6 1/3-inning start. Ollie Akens took the loss, with two balks and then an error completing Crockett's comeback. Hyde was 2-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Brady Berry hit 2-2 and Goodin, Matthew Pledge, Mason Roderick and Akens got one hit each.
Against CAK, Miller's RBI single in the top of the fourth gave McMinn a 1-0 lead, but CAK matched the run in the bottom of the fourth and then went ahead in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk.
Weather permitting, McMinn was back in action against McCallie on Monday, after deadline for today's edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Cherokees are scheduled to play a non-district game 4 p.m. Tuesday at home against East Hamilton.
