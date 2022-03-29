DECATUR — After years of going to other people’s archery tournaments, Meigs hosted its own this past weekend.
Meigs County elementary, middle and high schools participated in The Tiger Tournament at Meigs County High School on Friday and Saturday. Meigs finished second in the high school portion of the tournament.
“This was the first multi-school archery tournament we’ve had at Meigs High School,” Meigs Archery Coach Anthony Smith said. “I thought everyone shot very well. There were some that shot better than they have in previous meets and some that didn’t shoot as well. But I’m proud of everyone.”
Smith said 10 schools participated in the tournament, including Meigs High School and Meigs Middle School, Walker Valley High School, Riverdale High School, White County High School, White County Middle School, Ocoee Middle School, Loftis Middle School (Hixson), Black Fox Elementary (Cleveland) and Crab Orchard Elementary.
“It was definitely a learning experience,” Smith said. “We have been to several and assisted with several. Some things that were great, things can improve on.”
One thing that worked out great, Smith said, was the help from the community. Unlike football and baseball, there is no set place to shoot, meaning all the equipment had to be moved to the gym and lines and back netting had to be put up before the tournament could start.
“The biggest help we had was from the community, including the parents, volunteers, the school system staff,” Smith said. “It takes a village to put one of those on.”
The tournament was held at the Meigs County High School gymnasium.
“We appreciate everyone, our volunteers and our sponsors, who helped us operate the tournament,” Smith said. “That includes our sponsors — Jack’s Bait & Tackle, Southern Construction and Dockside Cafe — and Meigs County High School for letting us use their gym. We thought it was a success.”
Smith hopes Meigs can host another tournament, noting that the next one will probably be a 3D tournament.
Meigs will now head to the state tournament in Murfreesboro on Thursday at Miller Coliseum in an attempt to qualify for the national tournament.
In addition to the local Meigs tournament, there was also a $100 shoot-off, won by former Meigs archer Isiah Lamb.
Tournament Results:Black Fox won first place in the elementary school portion of the tournament. Ocoee Middle won the middle school, followed by Loftis Middle.
Walker Valley won the high school division and Meigs finished second.
In individual scores in the boys’ high school division Brandon Lett of Meigs County topped everyone with a 281 while Collyer Steele of White County put up a 279 and Walker Valley’s Kendal Eckstein finished with 275.
In the girls’ high school division, Katie Hatchings of White County won with a 284, Reagan Garrett of Riverdale shot a 283 and Macy King of Walker Valley had a 278.
In the middle school boys’ division, Trevor Thompson of Crab Orchard was first with a 272, Justin Cannon of White County shot a 265 and Jason Bird of Ocoee middle finished with a 263.
For the middle school girls, Allison Greer of Ocoee Middle shot a 274, Jadeann Duke of Ocoee shot a 271 and Mara King of Ocoee Middle finished with a 268.
In the elementary school division Colton Rickets from Crab Orchard placed first with a 277, followed by Benton Ellis of Black Fox with a 274 and Juda Hammond of Black Fox with a 271.
For the elementary school girls, Natalee Herron of White County scored a 261 and Summer Schmidt of Black Fox was second with a 223.
The following are scores for Meigs archers of high school division, both boys and girls:
Brandon Lett, 281; Kruze Clayton, 268; Joey Fiorenti, 264 Olivia Blackmon, 236; Kassidy Serig, 273; Hunter Brightman, 262; Chloe Hartnes, 227; Nate Garrett, 236; Mally Brantley, 251; Morgan Pritchett, 238; Jake McNabb, 267.
Archery is categorized as a club sport in Meigs County, meaning it does not receive funding from the school system. Archers practice at 6:30 a.m. before school starts in the indoor batting facility.
Smith used to start practice before the holiday season, but has found that delaying the start of practice until after Christmas is more beneficial.
“It helps them stay tracked,” Smith said, noting that avoiding burnout would be another way to put it. “I find that it’s better to start a little later.”
For those interested in archery, Smith said a signup announcement will be held on the Meigs County High School Archery Facebook page in December.
“We have the bows and arrows, everything you need to get started,” Smith said.
