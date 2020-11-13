Riceville swept its home basketball games against Rogers Creek on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats held on for a 33-28 win in the girls' game. Katelyn Edmonds led Riceville with 9 points, Ellie Whaley scored 8 and Breyonna Billups and Hanah Clark 6 each. For Rogers Creek, Lilly Sliger scored a game-high 13 points and Jazzmyne Jones 6.
Riceville's boys won 56-14, led by Brady Mullins with 12 points, Henry Cook 10 and Will Benton 8. Dakota Thompson scored all of Rogers Creek's 14 points.
