DECATUR – Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy is hosting a dove hunt for Meigs County residents on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2-6 p.m. near Decatur.
Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest non-profits dedicated to conserving Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources, is running this dove hunt for the first time in Meigs County.
First-time or novice dove hunters — or those interested in future experiences around turkey, deer or fish — can sign up at tnwf.org/interest
The Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy program provides hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman through multi-day, immersive experiences.
For hunters, this includes practical sessions about reading the land and understanding the species to pick the best location, what to consider to ensure ethical harvesting, safely field dressing the harvest and more.
“The biggest thing we want to do is provide opportunities,” Jeb Beasley, the federation’s East Tennessee field representative said. “At this dove hunt we will have mentors showing beginning hunters and their parents the right way to hunt.”
In addition to gaining proficiency in hunting and fishing, participants will have opportunities to learn core outdoor recreation skills such as orienteering with a compass and the principles of “leave no trace” outdoorsmanship.
Beasley anticipates 10 or 12 kids taking part in the hunt along with their parents.
Parents and guardians aren’t just present, according to a Tennessee Wildlife Federation press release. They are participants, learning and doing right alongside their child so they are prepared to get into the great outdoors as a family.
They also learn, Beasley said, where to take advantage of public access for hunting or other outdoor activities. All Wildlife Management Areas are public access areas, though they may have different rules and regulations.
The cost to attend a Hunting and Fishing Academy experience depends on the duration and covers all of the equipment you will need, meals and lodging.
Beasley said that in North America conservation is funded through the hunting licenses and other fees. He added that even non-hunters benefit from the money collected for conservation.
“The area’s picnics and walking trails are paid for by the hunting license purchase so it helps even those that want to get out and hike or go birding or just enjoy nature,” Beasley said.
