Englewood eked a sweep of Mountain View on Saturday.
The Lady Rams outlasted the Lady Tigers in a 27-24 decision. Reagan Baker led Englewood with 12 points, and Lily Graves added 5 and McCary Beaty 4. For Mountain View, Jaxyn-Meadow Hawn led with 6 points and Camryn Loden and Tessa Clark 5 each.
Englewood's boys won 54-35, led by Reese Frazier with 33 points. Drake Frazier added 6 points for the Rams, and Tyler Oaks, Bradley Coffey and Hunter Manders 4 each. Raymond McCarty paced the Tigers with 23 points, and Tay Hardy added 6 points and Carter Anderson 4.
