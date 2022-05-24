CHARLESTON — McMinn Central concluded spring football practice with quite a statement.
The Chargers did more than just hold their own with Class 5A Walker Valley. They broke the game-type scrimmage open with two third-quarter touchdowns and won 17-7 over the Mustangs on Thursday at Walker Valley High School.
Walker Valley had been state-ranked at one point in the previous season and finished third place in its Region 4-5A. But Class 3A Central limited the Mustangs on defense for much of the first half, and even before its two touchdowns displayed an ability to move the ball on offense.
“Walker Valley has got some really big guys, so I was pleased with the way that we played physically,” said Central head coach Matt Moody. “I thought we held our own in a lot of spots up front offensively and defensively, which is an improvement for us from last year. I think it’s just the effort and the attitude our guys are playing with right now, that’s what we’ve seen through spring. So it’s really exciting to see them come out here and do that in a game-type atmosphere.”
The Chargers advanced one drive starting at their own 32-yard line to the Mustangs’ 2 before stalling on downs. But after its defense forced Walker Valley into a three-and-out and punt deep in its territory, Central got a 31-yard Wyhatt Jaimes field goal just before halftime.
The Mustangs drove into Charger territory to begin the second half but turned it over on downs, and Central reached the end zone for the first time after a five-play, 68-yard drive, with rising sophomore running back Ray Ray McCarty finishing it off with a 17-yard touchdown run.
Central’s defense then forced a three-and-out, and Hunter Cook burst 48 yards on the third play of the possession for his touchdown that put the Chargers ahead 17-0.
“Those two had a really good spring, both of them,” Moody said of Cook and McCarty. “I talked to both of them and explained how our two-back system works, and they’re going to have a lot of opportunities for yards. And both of those guys are going to benefit from up front, our offensive line. All five guys are back from last year, so they’re going to benefit from a year in that system. And then the threat of (quarterback) Novice (Cox) being able to run the ball will help them.”
Walker Valley put together a touchdown drive after Cook’s run. The scrimmage was done after three quarters, and the Chargers are now headed into summer workouts with a lot of positive momentum as they seek to improve on last year’s 2-8 record and reach the playoffs after a six-year drought.
“Two weeks against each other, I know these guys the last couple of days were tired of it, and we were ready to get out here and bang heads with somebody else,” Moody said. “And we enjoyed it here. I appreciate Walker Valley for letting us come out and it was a good scrimmage.”
In addition to limiting the Mustangs to seven points, the Chargers’ defense forced one turnover, when Clint Roberts forcing a recovering a fumble.
Central has three new assistant coaches on the defensive side of the ball, with former Tellico Plains head coach Jon Rechtorovic as the new defensive coordinator. Bobby Hinton, also coming from Tellico, is the new defensive line coach. And William Bailey, who starred at McMinn County at linebacker, is now coaching the Chargers’ linebackers.
And so far, the Chargers have taken well to the new guys on staff.
“Our new defensive coordinator, Coach Rec, has come in and he’s put a lot of stuff in spring, and our guys have really bought in to his energy and passion that he brings to that side of the ball,” Moody said. “We’re undersized in some spots, but the good thing is we’ve got some guys there who can really run, so to see them get to the football tonight and play to the whistle was exciting for us to see.”
