McMinn wrestling falls at Walker Valley From staff reports Jan 28, 2022 CHARLESTON – The McMinn County wrestling team lost 54-30 Wednesday at Walker Valley. Winning their matches for the Cherokees were Kyle Cooley, Jack Boggess, Tres Schuft, Jorden Wright and Joseph Douglas.
