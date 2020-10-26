Other than being down a touchdown at halftime, McMinn County had Maryville right where it wanted it — within one score and getting the ball to start the second half.
But the Cherokees’ offensive struggles continued out of the locker room with a three-and-out, and the Rebels capitalized with two second-half touchdowns, handing the Tribe a 21-2 loss in a battle of then-undefeated squads on Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
McMinn (8-1, 4-1 Region 2-6A) got a safety with 2:09 left in the game when the Maryville punter fumbled a long snap in the end zone, spoiling the shutout in the matchup of Associated Press top-four-ranked teams.
“I thought our defense did a really good job of bending and bending and stopping them when we needed to,” said McMinn Coach Bo Cagle, whose Cherokees were ranked No. 4 coming into Friday. “And we just hung in there and stayed in the game like we were expecting to, but we just could not punch one in the end zone to get over the top. And that third quarter, I knew it, when we didn’t get a first down, we just made a mistake on that third-down play, and picking up that first down really would’ve helped us, I think.”
No. 2 Maryville (9-0, 5-0), the defending Class 6A champions, took the game’s opening drive 89 yards in 10 plays for the first touchdown, but the Cherokees’ defense kept the Rebels off the scoreboard the rest of the half, even picking up two three-and-outs.
However, the Tribe offense could only muster three first downs in the first half. Two of those came on a drive late in the second quarter, in which Jalen Hunt broke off a 40-yard run to the Rebels’ 28-yard line.
But McMinn then got set back by a negative play and an illegal motion penalty, forcing them to settle for a 47-yard field goal attempt that was short and to the left with 9.7 seconds left before halftime.
The Cherokees committed eight penalties for the game.
“First and foremost, the defense of Maryville was outstanding,” Cagle said. “They did some things that were probably not much different than what we prepared for, but they played awfully hard. They’re awfully physical, and they got after us and just didn’t miss tackles. We missed some blocks on the perimeter that would’ve gotten us some first downs. And we couldn’t just keep a drive going. We were shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties.”
Maryville only finished with 286 yards of total offense, compared to McMinn’s 233, but the Rebels were more balanced, with quarterback Carson Jones completing 13-of-18 passes for 175 yards.
And the Rebels’ drive after punching the Cherokees off to start the second half had Jones completing two slants on third-and-13 and second-and-24 for first downs, then finding DJ Burks open near the goal line to put Maryville up 14-0 at the end of the 12-play, 70-yard drive.
McMinn’s ensuing possession went from its own 26 to the Maryville 30 before a receiver fell down and allowed a Rebel defensive back to intercept Jayden Miller’s pass and end that threat.
Maryville capitalized with its last touchdown drive of 79 yards in eight plays, going up 21-0 with 6:11 left.
Hunt, a bright spot on offense for the Cherokees on Friday with 214 rushing yards on 25 carries, started the answering drive with a 69-yard run to the Maryville 11-yard line, but Maryville’s defense kept McMinn out of the end zone with a turnover on downs. However, McMinn’s defense kept the Rebels pinned with a three-and-out, setting up the safety that ruined the Rebels’ shutout effort.
McMinn had the No. 1 scoring offense in Class 6A coming into Friday, while Maryville had 6A’s top-ranked scoring defense, and it was the Rebels’ defense that prevailed. Before Friday, McMinn had won its eight games by an average margin of almost 40 points, which meant the Cherokees faced almost no adversity this season before its clash with the program that has won state championships 14 of the last 22 years.
“Things just did not go well for us tonight, but we’re going to get better from it,” Cagle said. “We haven’t been tested. It is a just a game where we’re sitting there getting some adversity and getting exposed in areas that we can watch on film and get better at. Make sure that we improve on that, and this game will help us in the future for sure.”
Maryville clinched the Region 2-6A championship and still has not lost a game to a region opponent since 2000.
Next for the Cherokees is another tussle with their oldest and most bitter archrival, Bradley Central, on the road Friday. On the line for both teams is the Region 2-6A runner-up finish and the playoff opener at home that goes with it.
“That’s what we like,” Cagle said. “We like to finish the year against Bradley, for a home playoff berth and a lot of things, and Bradley is a good football team. And we want to get back out there so we can improve from the things we did tonight.”
Dobyns-Bennett’s loss has created a three-way tie for first place in 1-6A between it, Farragut and Science Hill. Dobyns-Bennett beat Farragut earlier this season, and Farragut defeated Science Hill, thus creating a scenario where all three teams have an even record among each other.
If Dobyns-Bennett beats Alcoa on Friday, it wins the 1-6A championship by virtue of best overall record, which is the tiebreaker immediately following head-to-head. Assuming Farragut beats an 0-9 Jefferson County team as expected, it would be No. 2 due to the head-to-head over Science Hill. If Science Hill loses to Bearden, Bearden would be No. 3 and Science Hill No. 4.
If Dobyns-Bennett loses to Alcoa and Science Hill beats Bearden, Science Hill will claim the 1-6A championship, due to the head-to-head over Dobyns-Bennett with identical overall records. In that scenario, Dobyns-Bennett would then be the No. 2 seed and Farragut No. 3. If Dobyns-Bennett loses to Alcoa, but Science Hill loses to Bearden, Dobyns-Bennett would remain the top seed, while Farragut would be No. 2, Bearden No. 3 and Science Hill No. 4.
The picture is much clearer for Region 2-6A. The winner between McMinn and Bradley is No. 2 and the loser No. 3. On the same night, Ooltewah and Cleveland will battle each other for the region’s No. 4 playoff spot.
