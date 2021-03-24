McMinn County's boys' and girls' tennis teams breezed to 8-0 home wins over Ooltewah to begin their season Tuesday. A few matches were cut short due to incoming rain.
For the girls, singles winners were Elena Kurowski (8-0), Kylee Hockman (8-0), Reagan Goforth (8-0), Katie Elliott (8-0) and A.K. Newman (forfeit). Winning doubles were Kurowski and Goforth (8-2), Hockman and Newman (8-0) and Aubrey Gonzalez and Elliott (forfeit).
On the boys' side, winning singles were Tucker Monroe (8-0), Charles Brown (8-1), Ethan Jones (7-0), Keylon Plemons (8-0) and Tucker Swafford (forfeit). Doubles winners were Monroe and Brown (8-0), Jones and Luke Ramey (8-1) and Swafford and Plemons (forfeit).
McMinn's next match is on the road 4 p.m. Thursday against Cleveland at Tinsley Park.
