DECATUR - Meigs County baseball dropped a 12-9 district 3-2A decision to visiting Kingston on Monday.
The game was tied at 9-9 in the bottom of the 7th and Meigs had a chance to win, but the Yellow Jackets’ centerfielder threw out the runner who would have been the game-winning run.
Then Kingston hit a three-run home run in the top of the 8th for a decisive advantage. Meigs threatened in the bottom of the 8th, but couldn’t score.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way tonight,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “Payton (Armour) pitched well enough for us to stay in the game and win. We challenged them (Kingston) in the 7th and their centerfielder made a great play. Then their No. 9 hitter hits the home run.”
The Tigers (4-2, 2-1) will try to split the District 3-2A series as they travel to Kingston on Tuesday. Game time is 6 p.m.
Kingston 12, Meigs 9
Meigs, down 2-0, scored a single run to cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first when Armour walked and later scored on an error off a ball hit by Logan Carroll.
Meigs then went up 4-2 in the second inning.
Nate Levy led off the bottom of the second with a walk and then Luke Pendergrass also drew a walk. Levy later scored on a wild pitch and Paxton and Pendergrasss scored on a single by Paxton.
After the Yellow Jackets made it 4-3, Meigs added to their lead with a run in the bottom of the third to make it 5-3.
There were fireworks in both frames of the fourth. Kingston scored four times to go up 7-5 in the top of the inning.
Meigs countered with a pair of runs to tie the game at 7-7 with Armour scoring on a fielder’s choice and Jackson Shaver scoring on an error.
The Tigers went up 9-7 in the fifth with Pendergrass and Levi Caldwell scoring, but the Yellow Jackets tied the game at 9-9 in the sixth.
Meigs had a chance to plate the winning run in the seventh, but a Tiger runner that tagged up at third on a fly ball was thrown out at the plate.
Kingston then hit a three-run homer in the top of the 8th to go up 12-9. Meigs had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 8th with two outs, but couldn’t push any runs across the plate in the 12-9 loss.
Armour led the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. He also stole three bases.
Devon Paxton, Logan Carroll and Ethan Meadows each drove in a run. Connor Mason hit a double.
Armour started the game for the Tigers, giving up seven runs on 11 hits, with one of those runs unearned, in five innings to earn the no decision. He struck out seven and walked three.
Carroll came into the game in the sixth. He gave up five runs on five hits, striking out two and walking three.
