PENSACOLA, Florida – The Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer team got its season off to a winning start with a 7-2 victory Saturday at Pensacola Christian College.
Billy Boag scored the first four goals, all unassisted, for the Bulldogs (1-0). The junior forward from Southend, England, netted his first goal in the 10th minute. PCC scored in the 17th and 18th minutes to take a 2-1 lead, but Boag struck again in the 21st and 40th minutes to give TWU a 3-2 halftime lead.
Boag's last goal, in the 64th minute, made Wesleyan's lead 4-2. Dave Neijenhuis added an unassisted goal in the 70th minute, and Edon Mehana and Wynand Wessels tacked on goals in the 73rd and 74th, off assists from Luis Ortiz and Cian Gantley, respectively.
TWU amassed a 30-4 overall shot advantage (14-2 on goal) and attempted nine corner kicks to PCC's two.
The women's team was scheduled to play its season opener at Dalton State College (Georgia) on Saturday, but the game was canceled due to rain.
The TWU men continue their season Monday at NAIA-ranked No. 16 William Carey, then play their first home game 1 p.m. Friday against Bethel University.
The Lady Bulldogs will now begin their season at home 3 p.m. Saturday against SCAD Savannah, who is ranked No. 18 in the NAIA poll.
