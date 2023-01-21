Riceville’s boys have not found themselves trailing too often, but they were in just that situation Saturday. But the Wildcats handled it like the champions they have been for most of the last decade.
The top-seeded Wildcats fell behind 5-0 early against No. 3 Englewood before taking control for a 40-27 victory in the championship game of the Bojangles McMinn County Elementary Basketball Tournament at McMinn County High School.
Riceville completed another three-peat and won its seventh county title in the last eight years.
But Englewood was determined to not make it easy for the Wildcats, who led just 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. Riceville built a 24-15 lead at halftime but missed several field goals to begin the third quarter and let the Rams hang around.
Englewood could not take advantage, however, and the Wildcats led 35-19 after three quarters. Riceville led by as much as 17 with three minutes left, and the Rams could get no closer than 10 points.
Jaxson Gonzalez was named the boys’ Most Valuable Player after 12 points for Riceville. Bryce Mullins led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Lincoln Pettitt led Englewood with 10 points.
Girls’ championship – No. 1 Englewood 53, No. 3 Riceville 13: The title game was all but a formality for the Lady Rams, who reclaimed the county championship Saturday with ease after losing it last year.
Englewood jumped out to a 25-2 lead after one quarter and shut out the Lady Wildcats in the second quarter to lead 37-2 at halftime. The Lady Rams increased their lead to 49-6 after three.
The Lady Rams have now won six of the last seven county titles. Until last year, Englewood had won five straight crowns.
Lily Wright was named the girls’ MVP after scoring 15 points Saturday. Malea Masingale led the Lady Rams with 16 points, and Alahna Powell scored 10. Lily Arwood led Riceville with seven points.
Girls’ third place – No. 4 Mountain View 42, No. 2 Calhoun 40: The greatest drama Saturday, by far, took place in the third-place games, both of which ended with a game-winning shot in the closing seconds.
Te’Ojah Lowary rebounded a teammate’s miss and scored the putback with 10 seconds left to break a 40-40 tie in favor of the Lady Tigers. A contested Calhoun 3-point attempt on the other end missed, and Mountain View claimed the girls’ last remaining Section 2-A tournament berth with the victory.
Calhoun led 12-6 after one quarter, but Mountain View nudged ahead to a 24-23 halftime lead and pulled out to a 37-30 advantage heading into the fourth. But the Lady Minks had one last run in them, tying it at 40-40 with Carly Sneed making two free throws with 23 seconds left.
But Lowary’s final two of her game-high 16 points had the final word. Emma Wilson added 13 points for the Lady Tigers, while Sneed led Calhoun with 15.
Boys’ third place – No. 4 Niota 42, No. 2 Mountain View 41: Alex Powers lined up the 3-pointer from the right wing and sent it through, nothing but net, with 0.5 seconds left, and the Wildcats stunned the higher-seeded Tigers and claimed the boys’ last remaining sectional tournament berth.
Mountain View was leading 41-37 with just over a minute left when Austin Raper got a steal and went coast-to-coast for the hoop to draw Niota within two points. The Tigers turned it over on an errant pass with 20 seconds left, and Powers made them pay for the giveaway.
Niota had scored the game’s first 11 points, but Mountain View had surged into the lead briefly in the second quarter before the first half ended with Niota up 22-21. Mountain View ended the third quarter up 30-27 but could not protect its lead in the final period.
Powers finished with 26 points for the Wildcats and Raper eight. Daniel Brumback led the Tigers with 17 points.
WHAT’S NEXT: The TMSAA Section 2-A tournament first round takes place Saturday, Jan. 28, back at McMinn County High School, with game times still to be determined. A total of eight games – four boys, four girls – will play Saturday. The first game will tip off at 10:30 a.m.
The Englewood, Riceville and Mountain View girls, and the Riceville, Englewood and Niota boys, will all be in action.
