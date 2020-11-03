The Tennessee Wesleyan men's basketball team held on to begin its 2020-2021 season with a 93-87 win Monday at Johnson University in Knoxville.
The Bulldogs (1-0) jumped ahead 25-10 midway through the first half, and when Johnson closed to within 31-27 at 6:10 before halftime, Wesleyan found a second burst and closed the half on a 14-2 run.
TWU led 45-29 at halftime and by as many as 19 points in the second half. Johnson whittled the Bulldogs' lead to 82-77 with 2:36 left, but Cam Montgomery, Jonathan Webb, Bryant Bernard and Elisha Mayberry combined to make nine of the team's last 12 free throws to put the game away.
Wesleyan shot 47% from the floor and 76% from the foul line but was just 5-23 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs out-rebounded Johnson 47-34.
Billy Balogun led TWU with 25 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Bernard added 21 points and dished nine assists. Webb scored 13 and Mayberry 11.
The Bulldogs' next game is their home opener 2 p.m. Saturday at James L. Robb Gymnasium, which is against Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent Montreat.
